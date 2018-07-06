Every place (that we know) Katherine Heigl has visited in Toronto

Prince Harry may have swooped Meghan Markle off her feet and far away from Toronto and Suits, but the popular drama series has bestowed the city with a new American expat to obsess over. Earlier this year, producers announced Katherine Heigl would play the new hotshot attorney Samantha Wheeler. Following the news, the Grey’s Anatomy and 2000s rom-com star moved north of the border and ever since, she’s been embracing what she refers to as her “adopted Toronto home.” Here’s where she’s been spotted around the city:

1. Sipping after-work drinks at Sassafraz

The Emmy-winning actress stopped by Yorkville mainstay, Sassafraz, to savour a $14 mojito. Treat yo self, Ms. Heigl!

2. Dining at La Banane

Heigl and her husband, Lady Antebellum’s Josh Kelley, had a romantic date night at Ossington’s trendy La Banane.

3. Soaking up some sun at Kew Beach

The actress embraced the Canada Day weekend heat wave by taking her adorable daughters, Adelaide and Nancy, to the boardwalk at Kew Beach for jazz and ice cream.

4. Shopping for home décor at Four Blocks South

Heigl hit up Toronto interior design store Four Blocks South for some help decorating her new Toronto digs.

5. And shopping at Yorkville for everything else

She also went on a weekend shopping spree in Toronto’s mecca for luxury clothing and all things designer.

6. Exploring Brickworks with her daughters

To squeeze in some family time, Heigl spent an afternoon with her daughters roaming around Brickworks.

7. Drinking smoothies from Freshii

And on the weekend, the entire family stopped by their local Freshii for a smoothie.

8. Instagramming Toronto sunsets from above the city

Katherine was so impressed with The 6ix’s sunsets that she snapped a photo of the “heavenly moment” from her balcony.

9. Rooting for the Leafs

Heigl wasted no time when it came to cheering for Toronto’s beloved hockey franchise. To prove her allegiance, she bought her toddler, Joshua Junior, his very own jersey.