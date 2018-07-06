Every place (that we know) Katherine Heigl has visited in Toronto
Prince Harry may have swooped Meghan Markle off her feet and far away from Toronto and Suits, but the popular drama series has bestowed the city with a new American expat to obsess over. Earlier this year, producers announced Katherine Heigl would play the new hotshot attorney Samantha Wheeler. Following the news, the Grey’s Anatomy and 2000s rom-com star moved north of the border and ever since, she’s been embracing what she refers to as her “adopted Toronto home.” Here’s where she’s been spotted around the city:
1. Sipping after-work drinks at Sassafraz
The Emmy-winning actress stopped by Yorkville mainstay, Sassafraz, to savour a $14 mojito. Treat yo self, Ms. Heigl!
Got off work early on @suits_usa and decided to try the highly touted mojito at #sassafrazrestaurant in Toronto. It did not disappoint! Now I have to go home and take a nap. I’m doing this for you people, for you! To bring you all my favorite Toronto finds…it’s hard work, exhausting even, but you’re happiness is worth it! 😏 Stay tuned for a new blog series listing all the places we’ve been, all the food we’ve eaten and all the adventures we’ve been on in Toronto, our home away from home! Subscribe to https://thoseheavenlydays.com/subscribe/ to be the first to get my list! And follow @thoseheavenlydays for more ways to make every day a little more heavenly! ❤
2. Dining at La Banane
Heigl and her husband, Lady Antebellum’s Josh Kelley, had a romantic date night at Ossington’s trendy La Banane.
Had a much needed date night at an incredible restaurant last night with @joshbkelley Sometimes it’s nice to get out of my yoga pants, put on some heels and eat a gorgeous meal someone else cooks and cleans up! And by sometimes I mean all the time! We missed you @rickehoffman but thank you for the amazing dinner recommendation! Let’s go every Friday night from here on out! #thoseheavenlydays are a beautiful meal shared with your one true love ❤ #labanane #miguelina #christianlouboutin
3. Soaking up some sun at Kew Beach
The actress embraced the Canada Day weekend heat wave by taking her adorable daughters, Adelaide and Nancy, to the boardwalk at Kew Beach for jazz and ice cream.
What a fantastic holiday weekend we had in our adopted Toronto home! We strolled through the streets enjoying the amazing jazz fest and the bands around every corner. We went to the beach and had ice cream for lunch. Joshua Jr played in the sand and tried to eat rocks…well that wasn’t fantastic but it was typical! 😳😏Happy Canada Day to everyone who’s celebrating! Thanks for letting us celebrate with you! ❤
4. Shopping for home décor at Four Blocks South
Heigl hit up Toronto interior design store Four Blocks South for some help decorating her new Toronto digs.
I discovered @fourblockssouth and their gorgeous home decor items while exploring Toronto, my new home away from home! When I found out the company is run by moms with young families passionate about high quality, well-made, sustainably produced goods, I asked (begged) them to curate items for this months Artisan Picks feature. Luckily they said yes, so today please welcome my first ever guest editor Joy Watson Seon! Head on over to thoseheavenlydays.com (link in bio) to see all the goodies. #thoseheavenlydays #fourblockssouth fourblockssouth.com
5. And shopping at Yorkville for everything else
She also went on a weekend shopping spree in Toronto’s mecca for luxury clothing and all things designer.
Touring Toronto with my girl @tasiasteffensen. We’ve had the perfect weekend imbibing lots of pink drinks, hitting up the shops in Yorkville and indulging in lots of long chats! Doesn’t get much better than that! So grateful to all my girls for making their way to Toronto to keep me company until the rest of my brood gets here! Thank heavens I don’t have to do life without you!!! #thoseheavenlydays are so much sweeter when I get to spend them with my girlfriends! ❤❤👯♀️
6. Exploring Brickworks with her daughters
To squeeze in some family time, Heigl spent an afternoon with her daughters roaming around Brickworks.
7. Drinking smoothies from Freshii
And on the weekend, the entire family stopped by their local Freshii for a smoothie.
We, the Kelley’s, declare this day Super Smoothie Saturday and on this day we will imbibe delicious, nutritious and filling for only 20 minutes smoothies together as a family…as one. #SuperSaturdaySmoothie #thoseheavenlydays are filling your kids bellies with spinach hidden in a fruity, creamy smoothie and shrugging casually when they ask why they taste salad…🤔😏❤ #freshiismoothies
8. Instagramming Toronto sunsets from above the city
Katherine was so impressed with The 6ix’s sunsets that she snapped a photo of the “heavenly moment” from her balcony.
9. Rooting for the Leafs
Heigl wasted no time when it came to cheering for Toronto’s beloved hockey franchise. To prove her allegiance, she bought her toddler, Joshua Junior, his very own jersey.