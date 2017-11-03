Life

The Eaton Centre’s new elevated pedestrian bridge is finally open for business

Anyone who spends a lot of time in the vicinity of Yonge and Queen has probably noticed the twisty glass tube connecting the Hudson’s Bay/Saks building to the Eaton Centre. The new elevated pedestrian bridge (which replaces a much less visually interesting previous pedestrian bridge) was designed by WilkinsonEyre. It was lifted into place over the summer and then gradually finished over the next few months. Yesterday, the passageway had an official opening, attended by mayor John Tory and John Sullivan, the CEO of Cadillac Fairview, the company that operates the Eaton Centre. Some video of the bridge being installed is embedded above, and below are some pictures of how it looks now.

