A few of the coolest Toronto properties on Airbnb Plus

Last month, Airbnb debuted its “Airbnb Plus” service—a new tier of 2,000 premium properties located in 13 cities, including Toronto. In order to receive the official “plus” stamp of approval, homes have to pass a 100-point quality checklist, with categories like “thoughtfully designed”, “comfortable” and “well-equipped.” Here are a handful of local places that made the cut.

Yorkville mansion, $5,000 per night

Often rented for swanky parties, this super-sleek four-bedroom mansion near Avenue and Davenport has been used for photoshoots with Gigi Hadid and as a set for Suits. At 6,500 square-feet, it’s huge for Yorkville home. It has an infinity pool, an 18-person dining room table, a private gym and a spa with a sauna and steam shower. The pristine space is ideal for groups of guests too large for the Four Seasons, or for visitors who need a little private party space, maybe because they’re too famous for D-Bar. (Blackout blinds in the bedrooms and pillow-top mattresses will keep that hangover at bay.)

Sunny Riverdale semi, $475 per night

This renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is the kind of east-end gem many Torontonians dream of owning. It’s a short walk from Riverdale Park and the Danforth’s restaurants, and it’s beautifully designed, with a contemporary vibe that’s welcoming and not too modern. Highlights include a spacious master suite with a king-sized bed, an indoor fireplace, and a marble master ensuite with a rain shower and soaker tub. In the finished basement, a plush TV-watching lounge is equipped with cable and Netflix. This place would make a great longer-term family retreat. The host, a kite-surfing poker player, insists on a 21-day minimum stay.

Chic Bay Street condo, $395 per night

This one-bedroom condo is a sweet option for visiting suits looking for a place that’s not a sterile hotel room. It’s got an espresso machine, and the building has a pool and a gym. The unusual layout and and cool decor—like film-set lighting and a tiled mirror—give the space more character than a typical downtown condo. There’s a three-day minimum stay, which should give guests plenty of time to appreciate the Wolf range in the kitchen and the heated floors in the master ensuite.

Restored Bellwoods mansion, $497 per night

This giant four-bedroom semi near Queen and Strachan is owned by an accessories designer, and it shows: every nook and cranny has been stylishly outfitted. There are mid-century work stations, colourful chairs and artfully placed pillows and plants. The interior has been restored just enough to provide modern comforts, but not so much that the building’s historic charm is lost. (For instance, the exposed brick and crown mouldings are original.) The place is also extremely family-friendly: a high chair, baby bath, crib and fireplace guards are included—plus, Trinity Bellwoods park is steps away, making family picnics a breeze.

Decked-out Leslieville cottage, $149 per night

The host at this Leslieville coach house is a former ballet dancer who has decorated the place for maximum coziness. There’s exposed timber, a wood-burning stove and a comfy leather couch ideal for lounging with a book. The queen-sized bed is up a spiral staircase in a charming loft area. Though this place looks quaint, it has amenities like air conditioning and a new washer and dryer.