Church Street’s Halloween partiers talk about their deepest fears
Every year, after the kids are safe at home counting their candy, adults flood the Church-Wellesley Village for an annual street party where the costumes are a little racier than your standard trick-or-treat getups. We asked some of this year’s revellers what they fear most.
Misa
30, North York
What are you dressed as?
A Japanese demon.
What scares you the most?
This demon mask scares me.
John Wieczorek
54, Harbourfront
What are you dressed as?
I’m the cover of a romance novel, Captain of Her Pleasures, from the $2.99 period. Shall I read you some passages?
What scares you the most?
That I’m not going to live forever and have fun all the time.
Sergio Flores
Age undisclosed, West End
What are you dressed as?
I’m the ice cream man/girl.
What scares you the most?
I’m not scared of anything.
Ashley Lane
30, Burlington
What are you dressed as?
I’m dressed up as a tooth fairy from Hellboy 2, because Guillermo Del Toro is at the AGO!
What scares you the most?
Werewolves scare me.
Shai Ravid
29, Forest Hill
What are you dressed as?
I’m an old-school ghost.
What scares you the most?
Needles.
Oscar Moreno
26, the Annex
What are you dressed as?
I’m “HIM,” which is one of the villains from The Powerpuff Girls.
What scares you the most?
Life, but that’s a good thing.
Anthony Oliveira
33, downtown
What are you dressed as?
I’m the 80’s cartoon version of Shredder, a maligned character—a tragic hero in my mind.
What scares you the most?
Straight people.
Elizabeth and Christopher De Guzman
Both 29, Yorkville
What are you dressed as?
Elizabeth: We’re Team Rocket, from Pokémon.
What scares you the most?
Elizabeth: We just binge watched Stranger Things, so I’d have to say the demogorgon!
Marteena Bachmann-Huber
25, Liberty Village
What are you dressed as?
I’m a fuccboi. That’s why my body is “blurry” and it says “send nudes.” That’s what fuccbois say.
What scares you the most?
Failure!
Jess Hickman
37, visiting from Victoria, BC
What are you dressed as?
I’m Jareth, the goblin king from Labyrinth.
What scares you the most?
Being alone.
Kit Hornby
22, Riverdale
What are you dressed as?
I’m Carmen Sandiego, and underneath I’m Velma Dinkley from Scooby Doo!
What scares you the most?
Student debt.
Olivia Pei
23, Entertainment District
What are you dressed as?
I’m a fidget spinner.
What scares you the most?
Growing up. That’s why I’m a fidget spinner!
Catharine Carew, Ronda Kellington
36, Riverdale; 54, Riverdale
What are you dressed as?
We’re an armada!
What scares you the most?
A lack of exciting costumes.
Christina Osborne
46, Church-Wellesley Village
What are you dressed as?
I’m a zombie doctor.
What scares you the most?
Non-zombies.