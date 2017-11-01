Church Street’s Halloween partiers talk about their deepest fears

Every year, after the kids are safe at home counting their candy, adults flood the Church-Wellesley Village for an annual street party where the costumes are a little racier than your standard trick-or-treat getups. We asked some of this year’s revellers what they fear most.

Misa

30, North York

What are you dressed as?

A Japanese demon.

What scares you the most?

This demon mask scares me.

John Wieczorek

54, Harbourfront

What are you dressed as?

I’m the cover of a romance novel, Captain of Her Pleasures, from the $2.99 period. Shall I read you some passages?

What scares you the most?

That I’m not going to live forever and have fun all the time.

Sergio Flores

Age undisclosed, West End

What are you dressed as?

I’m the ice cream man/girl.

What scares you the most?

I’m not scared of anything.

Ashley Lane

30, Burlington

What are you dressed as?

I’m dressed up as a tooth fairy from Hellboy 2, because Guillermo Del Toro is at the AGO!

What scares you the most?

Werewolves scare me.

Shai Ravid

29, Forest Hill

What are you dressed as?

I’m an old-school ghost.

What scares you the most?

Needles.

Oscar Moreno

26, the Annex

What are you dressed as?

I’m “HIM,” which is one of the villains from The Powerpuff Girls.

What scares you the most?

Life, but that’s a good thing.

Anthony Oliveira

33, downtown

What are you dressed as?

I’m the 80’s cartoon version of Shredder, a maligned character—a tragic hero in my mind.

What scares you the most?

Straight people.

Elizabeth and Christopher De Guzman

Both 29, Yorkville

What are you dressed as?

Elizabeth: We’re Team Rocket, from Pokémon.

What scares you the most?

Elizabeth: We just binge watched Stranger Things, so I’d have to say the demogorgon!

Marteena Bachmann-Huber

25, Liberty Village

What are you dressed as?

I’m a fuccboi. That’s why my body is “blurry” and it says “send nudes.” That’s what fuccbois say.

What scares you the most?

Failure!

Jess Hickman

37, visiting from Victoria, BC

What are you dressed as?

I’m Jareth, the goblin king from Labyrinth.

What scares you the most?

Being alone.

Kit Hornby

22, Riverdale

What are you dressed as?

I’m Carmen Sandiego, and underneath I’m Velma Dinkley from Scooby Doo!

What scares you the most?

Student debt.

Olivia Pei

23, Entertainment District

What are you dressed as?

I’m a fidget spinner.

What scares you the most?

Growing up. That’s why I’m a fidget spinner!

Catharine Carew, Ronda Kellington

36, Riverdale; 54, Riverdale

What are you dressed as?

We’re an armada!

What scares you the most?

A lack of exciting costumes.

Christina Osborne

46, Church-Wellesley Village

What are you dressed as?

I’m a zombie doctor.

What scares you the most?

Non-zombies.