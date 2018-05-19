The best Toronto cameos from the Royal Wedding
Well, it’s happened. Ex-Torontonian Meghan Markle married Prince Harry bright and early this morning, finally putting to rest all of that frenzied prenuptial guesswork: no, Harry didn’t shave his beard; yes, Prince Charles walked her down the isle; no, she did not wear a Canadian designer. We also know for sure who from Toronto attended (or didn’t—ahem, Justin and Sophie). Here, a few of our favourite appearances:
The night before the wedding, Markle’s former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams dined at Barn Restaurant with the rest of the cast:
He and his wife Troian Bellisario got slightly more dressed up for this celebration than their own boho camp wedding last year:
Toronto photographer Jake Rosenberg, one of Markle’s good friends, arrived right behind Oprah:
Jessica Mulroney’s bridesmaid status ensured her family was front and centre throughout the day. She wore a royal blue dress from Montreal designer Di Carlo Couture, and hung out with Kate Middleton and a few of the flower girls. Her daughter Ivy has her royal wave down pat:
Ben and Jessica’s twin boys, Brian and John, were on veil duty:
They even got to ride with the future Duchess herself:
One of them is definitely going to be a meme:
Twitter was still bewildered as to why Ben Mulroney had the best seat in the house (better than both Camilla Parker Bowles and Oprah):
Meghan Markle married wearing a stunning 16 foot Givenchy silk tulle veil (embroiderd with the 53 flowers of the Commonwealth as a nod to the Queen whom had a similar one for her wedding) with a tiara on loan from The Queen, The Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara. It was a great choice. It reminded me of the late HRH Princess Diana's Spencer Tiara that she wore on her wedding day. As well it also reminded me of The Duchess of Cambridge's choice of tiara on her wedding day also loaned by The Queen. I think both Duchess's were trying to make a nod to Princess with their choices.
Elton John and David Furnish arrived in style, with Elton sporting some flashy shades:
We wouldn’t be surprised if they shed a tear or two during the ceremony: