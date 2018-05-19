The best Toronto cameos from the Royal Wedding

The best Toronto cameos from the Royal Wedding

Well, it’s happened. Ex-Torontonian Meghan Markle married Prince Harry bright and early this morning, finally putting to rest all of that frenzied prenuptial guesswork: no, Harry didn’t shave his beard; yes, Prince Charles walked her down the isle; no, she did not wear a Canadian designer. We also know for sure who from Toronto attended (or didn’t—ahem, Justin and Sophie). Here, a few of our favourite appearances:

The night before the wedding, Markle’s former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams dined at Barn Restaurant with the rest of the cast:

The last supper #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 18, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

He and his wife Troian Bellisario got slightly more dressed up for this celebration than their own boho camp wedding last year:

Toronto photographer Jake Rosenberg, one of Markle’s good friends, arrived right behind Oprah:

Jessica Mulroney’s bridesmaid status ensured her family was front and centre throughout the day. She wore a royal blue dress from Montreal designer Di Carlo Couture, and hung out with Kate Middleton and a few of the flower girls. Her daughter Ivy has her royal wave down pat:

Ben and Jessica’s twin boys, Brian and John, were on veil duty:

They even got to ride with the future Duchess herself:

One of them is definitely going to be a meme:

Twitter was still bewildered as to why Ben Mulroney had the best seat in the house (better than both Camilla Parker Bowles and Oprah):

Elton John and David Furnish arrived in style, with Elton sporting some flashy shades:

We wouldn’t be surprised if they shed a tear or two during the ceremony: