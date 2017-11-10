Here are some animals we met at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
This year’s edition of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Toronto’s festival of all things farm-related, continues through the weekend. Exhibition Place is currently crawling with four-legged creatures that most urbanites normally only see through their car windows on the way to their cottages. Here are some close-up shots of some of this year’s comeliest animal visitors.
Cara
Seven-month-old Oxford Down sheep
Owner: Natasha Matthews, Glencoe, Ontario
Charlie
Three-year-old Holstein cow
Owner: Cobequid Holsteins, Truro, Nova Scotia
Fluffy
1.5-year-old Southdown sheep
Owner: Todd Sheep Company, Luckdown, Ontario
Harvest Acre
11-month-old Holstein cow
Owner: Andrew and Joel McOuat, Quebec
Unnamed
10-month-old Horned Dorset ram
Owner: Josh Groves, Brantford, Ontario
Maple Lane Mokuba
15-year-old Welsh Cob horse
Owner: Claire Philpott, Goodrich, Michigan
Mitch
One-year-old Flemish Giant rabbit
Owner: Doris Brady, Beaverton, Ontario
Unnamed
1.5-year-old Oxford Down sheep
Owner: Josh Groves, Brantford, Ontario
Unnamed
One-year-old white-crested cavy
Owner: Liz Voigt, Barrie, Ontario