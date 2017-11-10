Here are some animals we met at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Life

By | Photography By Giordano Ciampini |  

This year’s edition of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Toronto’s festival of all things farm-related, continues through the weekend. Exhibition Place is currently crawling with four-legged creatures that most urbanites normally only see through their car windows on the way to their cottages. Here are some close-up shots of some of this year’s comeliest animal visitors.

Cara

Seven-month-old Oxford Down sheep
Owner: Natasha Matthews, Glencoe, Ontario

 

Charlie

Three-year-old Holstein cow
Owner: Cobequid Holsteins, Truro, Nova Scotia

 

Fluffy

1.5-year-old Southdown sheep
Owner: Todd Sheep Company, Luckdown, Ontario

 

Harvest Acre

11-month-old Holstein cow
Owner: Andrew and Joel McOuat, Quebec

 

Unnamed

10-month-old Horned Dorset ram
Owner: Josh Groves, Brantford, Ontario

 

Maple Lane Mokuba

15-year-old Welsh Cob horse
Owner: Claire Philpott, Goodrich, Michigan

 

Mitch

One-year-old Flemish Giant rabbit
Owner: Doris Brady, Beaverton, Ontario

 

Unnamed

1.5-year-old Oxford Down sheep
Owner: Josh Groves, Brantford, Ontario

 

Unnamed

One-year-old white-crested cavy
Owner: Liz Voigt, Barrie, Ontario

