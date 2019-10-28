A look inside Square One’s super-immersive, super-Instagrammable Dr. Seuss experience

Ever wanted to travel to Whoville or hang out in the Lorax’s Truffula tree forest? It’s finally possible at Square One’s Dr. Seuss Experience, an immersive new attraction that recreates whimsical worlds of legendary author and illustrator Ted Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss). The space has been under construction for over a year, and the finished product combines high-tech AV components with intricate sculptures built by fabricators and artisans from all over North America. Visitors can navigate a balloon maze from Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, ride a carousel at the Circus McGurkus and chat with a real-life Cat in the Hat. Here’s a peek inside.

In this bunch of clovers, visitors channel their inner Horton the Elephant, searching for a speck of dust that might be home to Whoville:

In this room, inspired by There’s a Wocket in my Pocket, kids can walk around searching for hidden creatures, like a “bofa on the sofa,” or a “nink in the sink.” Some are relatively obvious:

Others less so:

The Cat in the Hat experience involves a decent amount of tidying. Visitors are supposed to pick up all the objects on the floor and place them into the two bins. When they’re full, the bins explode, tossing the objects around the room:

There’s a puppet operated by a real person. Kids can chat and interact with him as much as they like:

The details are spot-on:

The Lorax room is an Instagrammable experience where visitors can swing from Truffula trees and snap photos in the mirrored wall:

In the middle of the space is a giant balloon maze inspired by Oh, The Places You’ll Go!:

At the Circus McGurkus, kids can hop on a carousel and go for a ride:

A room full of Sneetches is multiplied by mirrored walls:

From Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?, children can help Herbie Hart fix his Throm-dim-bu-lator:

In time for holiday visitors, there’s a room inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas, where participants are divided into two teams and encouraged to find more gifts than their opponents:

On most days, there’s a Grinch mascot on hand to determine the winner (warning: he may cheat):

199 Rathburn Road West, experienceseuss.com.