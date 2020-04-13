Is social distancing working? Here are the latest numbers for the GTA

Stats from the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ontario

The first case of COVID-19 in Canada was reported on January 25, after a Toronto man in his 50s returned home from Wuhan, China. On February 29, York Region reported its first case, a woman in her 30s. That same day, Durham added its first two to the growing tally in the Greater Toronto Area.

The exponential power of the virus is terrifying. On March 6, when Peel’s first two cases were confirmed, the GTA’s cumulative tally stood at 26. By March 11, when Halton became the last GTA region to report its own case, the regional tally had jumped to 38. Less than a week later, the total across the GTA crossed the 100-case mark. By Sunday, April 12, that number was 4,509.

Across the GTA, Toronto has the most Covid-19 cases—2,225 by April 12—while Halton has the fewest, at 280. In part, that’s a function of size: Toronto has five times the population of Halton. But it’s also about who is getting the virus, and where they’re catching it. Toronto has recorded nearly 60 outbreaks in institutions, including long-term care homes and retirement communities, where the virus can spread quickly. By contrast, Halton has reported just six such outbreaks. Those institutional outbreaks can be hard to detect early and even more difficult to contain. On Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, revealed that half of all deaths in the nation are linked to long-term care centres.

As the number of cases increases and the death toll grows, there are glimmers of hope: the rate of increase in the number of cases is beginning to slow down in every part of the region. At the beginning of April, the number of new cases was climbing by more than 20 per cent a day in the GTA. By Sunday, that rate of increase had been cut to eight per cent.

Daily data can spike or plummet, depending on when testing is done, so, to better help see overall shifts, Toronto Life uses a method called a rolling (or moving) average, which includes comparing percentage changes between seven-day averages. This method smooths the lines for each jurisdiction and makes trends more readily apparent.