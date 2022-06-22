House of the Week: $4.2 million for a lakefront semi with a rooftop sauna and hot tub

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Kate Zheng, HomeLife Landmark Realty Inc.

Price: $4,209,000

Previously sold for: $2,320,000 in 2019

Last renovated: 2012

The place

This Beaches semi has been divided into three units: a three-bed, two-bath main home; a ground-floor studio apartment; and a two-bed, two-bath basement unit—each with their own separate entrances. The place underwent a major renovation in 2012 to add vaulted ceilings, exposed brick walls and skylights to the top floor, along with a rooftop hot tub and sauna. The roof and front patio area are used by the main-home residents while the rear patio is shared by the studio and basement tenants.

The home is on a corner lot, right across from Woodbine Beach Park, with views of the lake. There’s a mix of younger and older families in the neighbourhood—quiet on weekdays, crazy with beachgoers on weekends. At the rear of the home, there’s a heated driveway with space for two cars. While the two rental units are currently vacant, the owner (who is also the listing agent) can rent out the properties by the closing date.

The tour

The landscaped front yard doubles as outdoor space for the main-home occupants.

The front entrance leads into a living room with exposed brick and beams. There are views of the beach and Lake Ontario through the oversized windows. It’s currently being used as a funky office.

This room is being used as an office and gym, but it has an attached powder room and could be converted into a bedroom.

Here’s that powder room:

The second floor has an open-concept kitchen/dining/family room. That staircase leads to the rooftop deck.

Here’s another view of the second-floor family room. It has vaulted ceilings, a skylight and a Juliet balcony. There’s also a gas fireplace across from the couch.

The dining area is set up between the family room and kitchen. The console behind the table is built in to conceal an air vent.

To the right of the built-in console is a door that leads to a laundry area.

The kitchen is tricked out with a four-burner Wolf gas range, a Fisher & Paykel double-drawer dishwasher, a KitchenAid French-door refrigerator and a wine fridge.

Here’s the primary bedroom on the second floor, equipped with vaulted ceilings, a skylight and exposed brick and ductwork:

And the massive walk-in closet:

The second-floor corner bedroom is set up as a nursery with blackout blinds. There’s also a view of the lake from this bedroom, at least in the cooler months, when the foliage isn’t fully grown in.

The second-floor bathroom has a rain shower head and heated towel racks.

The rooftop, accessible only by the main-unit residents, comes with a natural-gas grill and fire table. That smoker isn’t included in the sale, but the outdoor TV is, along with the built-in speakers and LED lighting.

The grey hut is a four-person sauna. There’s also a wooden storage shed with a small fridge inside, as well as an outdoor shower for post-shvitz rinses.

The hot tub comfortably seats six people.

Here’s the ground-floor studio apartment, which is 500 square feet:

It has a full kitchen with a washer and dryer and a door to the back deck.

Here’s the bathroom of the studio apartment, with floor-to-ceiling marble tile walls:

The 1,100-square-foot basement is set up as a two-bed, two-bath rental suite.

Here’s another view of the basement’s living area and entrance:

It has a full kitchen along with a laundry closet behind the kitchen cart.

Here’s the first bedroom in the basement suite:

And the ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the second basement-suite bedroom:

And a second full bathroom:

The rear of the home has entrances to all three units and a small back patio shared by the studio and basement tenants. You can also see the heated parking pad here: