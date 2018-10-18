City

Highlights from legalization day in Toronto

Yesterday, Canada became the second country in the world and first G7 nation to legalize recreational cannabis. Here are some of the highlights from legalization day—and the lead-up to it—in Toronto.

On the eve of the big day, Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis website, hosted a party to celebrate legalization, with live music, a countdown and a “bud drop” at midnight:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#buddrop

A post shared by Richard Gaggi (@rich_james89) on

It was an appropriately hazy start to the day in Toronto:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy 10.17 Canada! 👏👏 Let’s hotbox this bitch #weedwon

A post shared by David Jac (@davidjacmusic) on

Businesses were quick to take advantage of legalization on Wednesday. The Friendly Stranger, a long-standing Queen Street head shop, held a “wake and bake” breakfast and “end of prohibition” party. At 4:20 p.m., they announced plans for a major shop expansion:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What are you doing on the first day of legalization? Come and join us for a free breakfast and a community toke! Starts at 7am next door at Hot Black Coffee. First 150 people get a Rancho Relaxo breakfast burrito and coffee from Hot Black. There’s also a campfire with s’mores, glass blowing demonstrations, free laser engraving on grinders, a VW Photovan and lots of free swag and goodies to claim. City TV’s Breakfast Television will be streaming live from the event… and that’s just the beginning…! We have a full day of events planned. Check our bio link or go to oct17.friendlystranger.com for more details. This is a once in a lifetime event, hope to see you there. @hotblack_coffee @ranchotogo #wakenbake #event #breakfast #freebreakfast #party #legalization #friendlystranger #cannabiscultureshop #toronto #ontario #canada #onceinalifetime #specialevents #dontmissout #friendsforever #friendsforlife #ilovefriendly #cannabis #marijuana #peace #love

A post shared by Friendly Stranger (@the_friendly_stranger) on

Celebrations weren’t just confined to head shops—fashion label Ellie Mae Studios offered up cookies and custom rolling papers to customers throughout the day:

Speaking of fashion, Wednesday was the perfect day to sport thematic clothing:

Legalization also inspired some new makeup looks:

Weed was on the waves. Hosts from Indie 88 were quick to show some canna-love:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Legalization day from Josie, Matt & Carlin 🌳🌲

A post shared by Indie88 (@indie88toronto) on

Emily Bones, lead singer of the Anti-Queens, took a celebratory toke in-studio:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oh Fuckin’ Canada 🇨🇦 #LegalizationDay 🌿 (photo: @michaelxcrusty)

A post shared by Emily Bones☠ (@layzbones) on

Amid all the celebrations, local photographer Steve Carty opened up about how cannabis has helped him in his struggle with Crohn’s disease:

Trinity Bellwoods was a hot spot for legalization celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Come together #cannabis #community #trinitybellwoods

A post shared by Corey Herscu (@herscu) on

And so was Kensington Market:

If you were wandering around Toronto on Wednesday, you might have encountered two legalization mascots, “Superbong” and “Tokearoo.” (Yes, a cannabis-friendly Polkaroo.):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Look who I ran into this morning #superbong and #tokearoo ! Today is the day #cannada #cannabis . . . #legalization #legalizationcanada

A post shared by Natalie Deane (@nataliedeane) on

“Superbong” and “Tokearoo” weren’t just there for kicks; they educated some TTC commuters about the importance of safely using cannabis:

And the Hot Box Cafe was looking out for anyone with the munchies:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#weedWon #hotbox #hotboxlife thank you @wandaspieinthesky ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Cannabis 😙 Vape Lounge💨 Shop (@hotboxcafe) on

Congratulations Canada, “weed” did it:

