Highlights from legalization day in Toronto

Yesterday, Canada became the second country in the world and first G7 nation to legalize recreational cannabis. Here are some of the highlights from legalization day—and the lead-up to it—in Toronto.

On the eve of the big day, Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis website, hosted a party to celebrate legalization, with live music, a countdown and a “bud drop” at midnight:

View this post on Instagram #buddrop A post shared by Richard Gaggi (@rich_james89) on Oct 17, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

It was an appropriately hazy start to the day in Toronto:

Businesses were quick to take advantage of legalization on Wednesday. The Friendly Stranger, a long-standing Queen Street head shop, held a “wake and bake” breakfast and “end of prohibition” party. At 4:20 p.m., they announced plans for a major shop expansion:

Celebrations weren’t just confined to head shops—fashion label Ellie Mae Studios offered up cookies and custom rolling papers to customers throughout the day:

Speaking of fashion, Wednesday was the perfect day to sport thematic clothing:

Legalization also inspired some new makeup looks:

Weed was on the waves. Hosts from Indie 88 were quick to show some canna-love:

Hosts from Indie 88 were quick to show some canna-love.

Emily Bones, lead singer of the Anti-Queens, took a celebratory toke in-studio:

Amid all the celebrations, local photographer Steve Carty opened up about how cannabis has helped him in his struggle with Crohn’s disease:

Trinity Bellwoods was a hot spot for legalization celebrations:

Trinity Bellwoods was a hot spot for legalization celebrations.

And so was Kensington Market:

If you were wandering around Toronto on Wednesday, you might have encountered two legalization mascots, “Superbong” and “Tokearoo.” (Yes, a cannabis-friendly Polkaroo.):

“Superbong” and “Tokearoo” weren’t just there for kicks; they educated some TTC commuters about the importance of safely using cannabis:

And the Hot Box Cafe was looking out for anyone with the munchies:

Congratulations Canada, “weed” did it: