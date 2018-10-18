Highlights from legalization day in Toronto
Yesterday, Canada became the second country in the world and first G7 nation to legalize recreational cannabis. Here are some of the highlights from legalization day—and the lead-up to it—in Toronto.
On the eve of the big day, Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis website, hosted a party to celebrate legalization, with live music, a countdown and a “bud drop” at midnight:
View this post on Instagram
It was an appropriately hazy start to the day in Toronto:
View this post on Instagram
Businesses were quick to take advantage of legalization on Wednesday. The Friendly Stranger, a long-standing Queen Street head shop, held a “wake and bake” breakfast and “end of prohibition” party. At 4:20 p.m., they announced plans for a major shop expansion:
View this post on Instagram
What are you doing on the first day of legalization? Come and join us for a free breakfast and a community toke! Starts at 7am next door at Hot Black Coffee. First 150 people get a Rancho Relaxo breakfast burrito and coffee from Hot Black. There’s also a campfire with s’mores, glass blowing demonstrations, free laser engraving on grinders, a VW Photovan and lots of free swag and goodies to claim. City TV’s Breakfast Television will be streaming live from the event… and that’s just the beginning…! We have a full day of events planned. Check our bio link or go to oct17.friendlystranger.com for more details. This is a once in a lifetime event, hope to see you there. @hotblack_coffee @ranchotogo #wakenbake #event #breakfast #freebreakfast #party #legalization #friendlystranger #cannabiscultureshop #toronto #ontario #canada #onceinalifetime #specialevents #dontmissout #friendsforever #friendsforlife #ilovefriendly #cannabis #marijuana #peace #love
Celebrations weren’t just confined to head shops—fashion label Ellie Mae Studios offered up cookies and custom rolling papers to customers throughout the day:
Speaking of fashion, Wednesday was the perfect day to sport thematic clothing:
View this post on Instagram
It’s finally here! 💚💚💚💚💚💚 #cannabiscommunity #legalized #alwayshaveyourgreens . . 💚💎📷💎💚@vanessavai . . . . #420life #420photography #420girls #420 #cannabisculture #highlife #tattooedmodels #tattooedwomen #modelswithtattoos #inkedgoddess #fishnets #glitterandgrime @yrushoes @highcanadamagazine @hightimesmagazine
Legalization also inspired some new makeup looks:
View this post on Instagram
💚 K H U S H I 💚 Happy legalization :) . . @modelmalay @bengalimuas @bdmakeupqueens @theartistedit @wetnwildbeauty @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada @torontomakeupartists @blazin__beauties #myartistcommunity #editorial #modelmalay #toronto_insta #creative #wakeandbake #wakeupandmakeup #beauty #beautyblogger #bblogger #bblog #avantgarde #edgy #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupaddict #motd #torontomakeup #toronto #marijuana #makeup #selfie #sephora #maryjane #nyxcosmeticscanada #photography #wetnwildbeauty #nyxcosmetics
Weed was on the waves. Hosts from Indie 88 were quick to show some canna-love:
View this post on Instagram
Emily Bones, lead singer of the Anti-Queens, took a celebratory toke in-studio:
View this post on Instagram
Oh Fuckin’ Canada 🇨🇦 #LegalizationDay 🌿 (photo: @michaelxcrusty)
Amid all the celebrations, local photographer Steve Carty opened up about how cannabis has helped him in his struggle with Crohn’s disease:
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had Crohn’s disease since I was 18. Through every crohn’s med, pain pills and 2 surgeries. Cannabis has been the only thing that has had no side effects and to this day assists me with appetite, sleeping and social anxiety. Thx @justinpjtrudeau. You did the right thing. ✌🏾#oct17 #cannabiscommunity . . Part of my cannabis portraits series. Shot for me by @r_hamade … want a cannabis portrait of yourself? DM me. ❤🇨🇦
Trinity Bellwoods was a hot spot for legalization celebrations:
View this post on Instagram
And so was Kensington Market:
View this post on Instagram
So… what’s new? . . . . . . . . #KensingtonMarket #colourful #Kensington #weedwon #hotbox #weed #pot #marijuana #cannabis #prohibitionisover #legalization #legalizeit #cannon #joint #420 #toronto #ontario #canada #yyz #the6ix #4️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ #supportlocal #PedestrianSunday #PedestrianSundays
If you were wandering around Toronto on Wednesday, you might have encountered two legalization mascots, “Superbong” and “Tokearoo.” (Yes, a cannabis-friendly Polkaroo.):
“Superbong” and “Tokearoo” weren’t just there for kicks; they educated some TTC commuters about the importance of safely using cannabis:
And the Hot Box Cafe was looking out for anyone with the munchies:
View this post on Instagram
#weedWon #hotbox #hotboxlife thank you @wandaspieinthesky ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Congratulations Canada, “weed” did it: