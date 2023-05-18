Highlights from Toronto Life’s seventh annual Best Restaurants event

Highlights from Toronto Life’s seventh annual Best Restaurants event

Inspired by the pages of Toronto Life’s Where to Eat Now 2023 issue, the seventh annual Best Restaurants event was held on Monday at Evergreen Brick Works. Bringing together over 20 restaurants and more than 1,000 hungry guests, the night was a celebration of the city’s culinary scene.

Prime Seafood Palace’s Quebec snow crab tartlet, Yokai Izakaya’s truffle Wagyu sliders and Miss Likklemore’s Likkle Patties were just a few of the all-you-can-eat bites on offer. Paired with the food menu were signature cocktails from World Class Canada, Don Julio Tequila, Seedlip and canned cocktails from Muskoka Spirits; wine from Campo Viejo, Rosie Sparkling Rosé and Stoneleigh; beer from Steam Whistle and Beau’s; and more refreshing beverages from Flow Water.

TL’s takeover of the 27,000-square-foot space meant there was nearly just as much to see as there was to eat: from DJs on the main stage to Jaguar’s stunning lineup of new cars. And it wouldn’t have been a party without a goodie bag—everyone walked away with treats from Rubbermaid and Uber Eats.

Here’s a look at the full food menu:

Adrak: Rani kachori and oregano murgh tikka

Indilicious: Saffron pilaf

Curryish Tavern: Tuna tartare pani puri

Parquet: Poached Colville Bay oyster, hand-cut linguine, charred scallions, lobster beurre blanc

Taverne Tamblyn: Ontario steak tartar

Bitter Melon: Rice cakes in a beef heart ragoût topped with parmigiano

Milou: Chilled asparagus soup with crème fraîche

Le Sélect Bistro: Foie gras tartlet with black cherry gel

Vela: Brownie bites, salted caramel, candied pecans, vanilla ice cream, banana pudding tartlet, vanilla crémeux, spiced cake crumble, pistachio ice cream, preserved raspberry mousse and burnt Grand Marnier

Simpl Things: Stracciatella tortelloni and lu rou fan (Taiwanese slow-braised pork belly rice bowl)

Piccolo Piano: The Wise Guy and Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas

Prime Seafood Palace: Quebec snow crab tartlet

Kiin: Miang gai (grilled chicken lettuce wrap)

Mineral: Glazed Duroc pork

Good Behaviour Ice Cream: Bourbon butter pecan ice cream and passion fruit sorbet

Miznon: Rotisserie broken chicken pita, lavan pita and green beans

Alder: Suckling pig, pork jus, watercress and charred mustard greens

Azhar: Halloumi with amlou, roasted grapes and pistachio

Danny’s Pizza: Mozzarella sticks with marinara dipping sauce

Afrobeat Kitchen: Jollof rice, fried plantains, goat pepper soup shots, suya wings and naija hot chicken skewers

Phamilyeats: Curry chicken, spicy beef and vegetarian coco bread cocktail patty sandwich, served with jerk aioli

Miss Likklemore’s: Likkle Patties with braised oxtail and spicy beef, served with house-made Miss Likklemore’s hot sauces

Mira Mira: Dry-aged ribeye with sunny-side quail egg, poached spring asparagus and miso peppercorn cream

Yokai Izakaya: Truffle Wagyu sliders on toasted potato buns, served with Yokai Inferno hot sauce

Scroll down for a closer look at the night’s festivities.