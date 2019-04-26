Crime

The most hilarious tweets from the Toronto Police Twitter account

If you’re not following the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account, you’re missing out. Of course, it’s a great source of information for updates regarding missing persons, wanted criminals, traffic disruptions and life-threatening situations to avoid. It can also be a great source of entertainment. Consider the following tweet from last weekend:

Get a load of that plot twist! You just can’t make this stuff up. Here, a handful of other highly entertaining tweets from @TPSOperations.

I’ll take “Worse things to be found in a stroller on a subway than a screaming baby,” for $300, Alex:


Someone’s Easter dinner escaped just in time:


Hell hath no fury like (checks notes) an angry mob of Fleetwood Mac fans?


This occurred the day after the Fleetwood Mac show was to take place. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not:


They felt the need to clarify that people were indeed disturbed:


School’s! Out! For! Summer!


Fact-checking is important:


How to Get the Most Out of Summer 101:

