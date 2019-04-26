The most hilarious tweets from the Toronto Police Twitter account

The most hilarious tweets from the Toronto Police Twitter account

If you’re not following the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account, you’re missing out. Of course, it’s a great source of information for updates regarding missing persons, wanted criminals, traffic disruptions and life-threatening situations to avoid. It can also be a great source of entertainment. Consider the following tweet from last weekend:

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Scarborough Bluffs

**8:18 am**

-Man trapped on bluffs

-Treacherous conditions

-3 tiered response

-Crews o/s

-Man was not stuck on bluffs

-Tried to steal fire truck

-1 man in custody#GO705736@TPS43Div

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019

Get a load of that plot twist! You just can’t make this stuff up. Here, a handful of other highly entertaining tweets from @TPSOperations.

I’ll take “Worse things to be found in a stroller on a subway than a screaming baby,” for $300, Alex:

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

McCowan Subway Station

-Man with stroller

-Stroller filled with fuel

-Reports he is pouring fuel on platform

-TTC constables/Police en route#GO612784

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2019



Someone’s Easter dinner escaped just in time:

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

Halton St + Ossington Av

-Wild turkey loose

-Walking on roadway

-Has been lead to fenced off area

-311 and animal services responding

-Lots of calls#GO706216@TPS14Div ^

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019



Hell hath no fury like (checks notes) an angry mob of Fleetwood Mac fans?

Tonight’s Fleetwood Mac show @ScotiabankArena has been postponed. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Refunds are available at point of purchase. — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 8, 2019



This occurred the day after the Fleetwood Mac show was to take place. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not:

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Finch Av + Humber College Bl

-Man in front of home

-Has a knife

-Stabbing a sofa

-Now stabbing a tree#GO672360

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2019



They felt the need to clarify that people were indeed disturbed:

EXPOSURE:

Front St + Lower Jarvis St

-Out front of restaurant

-Man pulling pants down

-Disturbing ppl#GO1468643

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2017



School’s! Out! For! Summer!

EXPOSURE:

Danforth Av + Broadview Av

-Naked man at rear of building

-Adult Learning Centre

-Running around

#976348

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 2, 2017



Fact-checking is important:

EXPOSURE:

Woodbine Subway

-Naked man running down street

-Correction: he is wearing socks

-He has now entered Woodbine subway

-On subway platform#GO3132226

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2017



How to Get the Most Out of Summer 101: