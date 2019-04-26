The most hilarious tweets from the Toronto Police Twitter account
If you’re not following the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account, you’re missing out. Of course, it’s a great source of information for updates regarding missing persons, wanted criminals, traffic disruptions and life-threatening situations to avoid. It can also be a great source of entertainment. Consider the following tweet from last weekend:
UNKNOWN TROUBLE:
Scarborough Bluffs
**8:18 am**
-Man trapped on bluffs
-Treacherous conditions
-3 tiered response
-Crews o/s
-Man was not stuck on bluffs
-Tried to steal fire truck
-1 man in custody#GO705736@TPS43Div
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019
Get a load of that plot twist! You just can’t make this stuff up. Here, a handful of other highly entertaining tweets from @TPSOperations.
I’ll take “Worse things to be found in a stroller on a subway than a screaming baby,” for $300, Alex:
UNKNOWN TROUBLE:
McCowan Subway Station
-Man with stroller
-Stroller filled with fuel
-Reports he is pouring fuel on platform
-TTC constables/Police en route#GO612784
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2019
Someone’s Easter dinner escaped just in time:
ANIMAL COMPLAINT:
Halton St + Ossington Av
-Wild turkey loose
-Walking on roadway
-Has been lead to fenced off area
-311 and animal services responding
-Lots of calls#GO706216@TPS14Div ^
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019
Hell hath no fury like (checks notes) an angry mob of Fleetwood Mac fans?
Tonight’s Fleetwood Mac show @ScotiabankArena has been postponed. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 8, 2019
This occurred the day after the Fleetwood Mac show was to take place. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not:
PERSON WITH A KNIFE:
Finch Av + Humber College Bl
-Man in front of home
-Has a knife
-Stabbing a sofa
-Now stabbing a tree#GO672360
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 14, 2019
They felt the need to clarify that people were indeed disturbed:
EXPOSURE:
Front St + Lower Jarvis St
-Out front of restaurant
-Man pulling pants down
-Disturbing ppl#GO1468643
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2017
School’s! Out! For! Summer!
EXPOSURE:
Danforth Av + Broadview Av
-Naked man at rear of building
-Adult Learning Centre
-Running around
#976348
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 2, 2017
Fact-checking is important:
EXPOSURE:
Woodbine Subway
-Naked man running down street
-Correction: he is wearing socks
-He has now entered Woodbine subway
-On subway platform#GO3132226
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 5, 2017
How to Get the Most Out of Summer 101:
EXPOSURE:
Indian Gr + Dundas St
-Naked man in backyard
-Soaping himself up
-Washing off with hose
-Now he’s taken tomatoes
#1515077
^dh
— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 27, 2016