Côte des Roses staycation contest – rules and regulations 2021

CONTEST RULES & REGULATIONS

“Cote des Roses Staycation Contest”

Official Rules

CONTEST SPONSOR: The sponsor and administrator of this contest is FWM Canada Inc. (the “Contest Sponsor” and “Administrator”).

ELIGIBILITY: CONTEST IS OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF ONTARIO; WHO HAVE REACHED THE AGE OF 19 ON THE DATE OF THEIR ENTRY; and who are not an employee, contractor, agent or representative of the “Contest Sponsor” or its affiliates, agencies or distribution companies, and who are not an employee of the prize supplier, or member of the immediate family (parent, spouse, sibling, child) of, or domiciled with one of those persons. The LCBO and the AGCO are not connected with this contest in any manner whatsoever and are not liable in any way whatsoever in regards to any matter, which relates to this contest. Ballots are void if illegible or altered. All ballots become the property of the Contest Sponsor and none shall be returned. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for the lost or late ballots that have been tampered with or are ineligible. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor shall be final. The contest shall be subject to these Official Rules and Regulations available at https://fwmcanada.com/blogs/news/cote-des-roses-contest . By entering the contest, all participants agree to abide by the contest rules and decisions of the independent contest organization which are final. Internet access is required.

HOW TO PLAY: Visit https://fwmcanada.com/blogs/news/cote-des-roses-contest and enter your First and Last Name, Email Address, and Phone Number, confirmation that you are 19 years of age on date of entry, and confirmation that you have read, understand, and accept these rules. By entering the contest, all participants agree to abide by the contest rules and decisions of the independent contest organization, which are final. For each ballot that is correctly filled out and meets the above requirements, you will receive one (1) entry into the contest. Maximum (1) entry per person, per day during the contest period. The contest winner will be selected by random draw from all eligible entries. Winners will be notified by phone and will be required to correctly answer, unassisted a time-limited, arithmetic skill testing question to claim their prize. Winners must claim their prize within 7 days of the notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, he/she forfeits the prize and another entrant may, at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsor, be selected. Winners are required to participate in publicity as required. The Contest Sponsor and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents are exempt from all liability of any kind, including without limitation any loss, damage, injury (including personal injury) or expense, in connection with this contest or occurring as a result of the prize being awarded. By participating in this contest, all participants declare that they have read, understood and complied with the contest rules, consent to the use of their name and information for the purpose of advertising or promotion without further compensation and agree to abide by all decisions by the Contest Sponsor. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for errors in the offer or administration of this contest, including but not limited to errors in advertising, the contest rules, the selection and announcement of the winner or the distribution of any prize. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. By entering the contest, you agree to further communication from the Contest Sponsor and Administrator regarding, services, products, or promotional offers we think may be of interest to you.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. The chances of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. All entries must be received by August 20, 2021 at 12pm ET. Each entry must be submitted in English or French. Computer-generated or electronically-reproduced entries will not be accepted. All entries become the sole property of the contest sponsor and none will be returned for any reason.

PRIZE: The prize consists of a complimentary staycation package with one deluxe corner soaker tub room for a weekend for two including breakfast, a $200 gift card for dinner at Maison Selby, and a Cote des Roses gift pack. Available only on weekends and based on availability. Must be redeemed by May 31, 2022. Total prize value of $960 CAD. All prizes must be accepted as awarded and are non-transferable and non-redeemable for cash. No substitutions, except by the Contest Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. This contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, and municipal laws. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate this contest at any time without notice to participants. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.