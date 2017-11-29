Who’s controlling our money?

When Darryl White takes over at BMO this month, he’ll join a class of newish names atop Canada’s Big Five banks. Collectively, they oversee $4.5 trillion in assets. Meet the new banking establishment

David McKay

Age: 54

CEO since: August 2014

2016 earnings: $12.2 million

From: Montreal

Lives in: Lawrence Park

Education: MBA from Ivey

Dream job as a kid: Player for the Montreal Canadiens

First stock you bought: I was shadow investing when I was 10 years old, but the first real one was IBM

Worst stock you bought: I used to think I knew a lot about gold, until some gold stocks tanked on me in the ’90s

Role model: My mom. My father died when I was 12, and she looked after three kids and ran a family business

Coolest thing in your office: Boxing gloves signed by George Chuvalo

Worst part of your job: It can be lonely at times

Time you wake up: 6 a.m. At least that’s when the alarm goes off

Time you go to bed: Midnight

Wheels: Mercedes S550. But what do I really want to drive? A Ferrari. Maybe when I retire

Watch: IWC Portuguese

Countries visited in the past year: 10, including several in the Caribbean and Europe, and the U.S.

What you tip: I start at 20 per cent and go up or down depending on the service

Last concert you saw: Pearl Jam, my favourite band

Embarrassing facts: I’m not handy, I can’t read my own handwriting, and I’m still a three-finger typist

Victor Dodig

Age: 51

CEO since: September 2014

2016 earnings: $9.2 million

From: Toronto

Lives in: The Kingsway

Education: MBA from Harvard

Dream job as a kid: Professional soccer player. I played semi-pro for a year before I was injured

First stock you bought: CIBC. My very first office job was as a teller in 1985 while attending U of T. The person who hired me just retired after 42 years!

Role model: My parents. My father was a Croatian refugee

Coolest thing in your office: Lavender from Croatia

Time you wake up: 5:30 a.m., then head to spin class

Time you go to bed: 11:30 p.m.

Wheels: Range Rover and a Chevy Equinox

Watch: TomTom—it’s terrific for spin class!

Countries visited in the past year: Croatia, the U.K., Hong Kong and the U.S.

Book on your nightstand: Vimy, by Pierre Berton

Last play you saw: Kim’s Convenience. My wife, Maureen, is on Soulpepper’s board

Embarrassing fact: I tried to be a comedian at the Humour Me charity event

Guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate

Worst thing about Toronto: The Stanley Cup drought

Brian Porter

Age: 59

CEO since: November 2013

2016 earnings: $11.8 million

From: Calgary

Lives in: Yonge-St. Clair

Education: Advanced management program at Harvard

Dream job as a kid: Hockey player

First stock you bought: Dome Petroleum

Worst stock you bought: Dome Petroleum

Coolest thing in your office: The bank’s first boardroom table, first used in Halifax in 1832

Worst part of your job: Red-eye flights

Time you wake up: 5:30 a.m.

Time you go to bed: 10:30 p.m.

Wheels: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch: Swatch

Countries visited in the past year: Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia

What you tip: 20 per cent

Last concert you saw: Bruce Springsteen

Embarrassing fact: After a trip to Australia, in the haze of jet lag, I introduced one of my daughters to someone as my wife

Book on your nightstand: Memoirs, by David Rockefeller

Guilty pleasure: Wine gums

Secret obsession: Fly fishing

Bharat Masrani

Age: 61

CEO since: November 2014

2016 earnings: $10.3 million

From: Uganda

Lives in: Yorkville

Education: MBA from Schulich

Dream job as a kid: Astronaut

First stock you bought: GM, I think. That was a long time ago

Worst stock you bought: 360Networks

Role model: My brother, Hasu

Coolest thing in your office: Photos of my kids and grandson. They’re cooler than me!

Last play you saw: Come From Away

Time you wake up: 5 or 5:30 a.m.

Time you go to bed: Too late

Leafs, Jays or Raps?: I’m still waiting for Toronto’s cricket franchise

Wheels: I prefer to walk

Watch: I use an internal clock. It’s not that accurate

Countries visited the in past year: U.S., U.K., U.A.E., Singapore, India

What you tip: 20 per cent

Book on your nightstand: A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman

Word you overuse: Two, actually: “Pardon me.” I don’t hear as well as I used to

Guilty pleasure: Fine wine

Darryl White

Age: 47

CEO since: November 2017

2016 earnings: $8.2 million

From: Montreal

Lives in: Midtown

Education: Advanced management program at Harvard

Dream job as a kid: Anything where I help people. I worked as an orderly at the Montreal General Hospital

Non-banking role model: My late brother

Coolest thing in your office: A football autographed by Tom Brady

Time you wake up: 5:30 a.m.

Time you go to bed: 10:30 p.m.

Wheels: An electric car

Watch: I’ve worn the same Tag watch for 10 years

Countries visited in the past year: U.S., U.K., Italy, Switzerland, China, Turks and Caicos, Morocco

What you tip: 20 per cent

Book on your nightstand: Too many! Canada by Mike Myers is among the fun ones

Last concert or play you saw: Coldplay

Secret hobby: Golfing, increasingly poorly

Leafs, Jays or Raps: TFC!!!

Best thing about Toronto: Diversity

Worst thing about Toronto: Traffic. But there is a plan!

Favourite Torontonian: Penny Oleksiak. She’s showing all teenage girls they can take on the world