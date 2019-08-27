Business

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Justin Crabbe founded Jettly, an on-demand private jet charter company

By |  

By |  

Company HQ: King and University
Founded: 2016
Employees: 15
Users: 19,000

How it works: “Jettly is like Uber for private aviation. Users enter their desired dates and destination, and we connect them with available pilots. You can charter anything from a helicopter to a luxury jet, and prices range from $15,000 for a basic flight to Montreal to $60,000 for an international trip.”

Eureka moment: “I’m a pilot and have my own plane, so I spend a lot of time at airports. I noticed that a lot of aircraft—especially the smaller ones—were being underutilized, and I decided to build a business around that rather than going the commercial route and working for Air Canada.”

How much you spent initially: “I personally invested $100,000, which got me a functional site and network, support staff and front- and back-end developers.”

Your turning point: “We ended up doing over $1 million in sales during our first year. At that point, we were only flying within North America, but I knew I could make it even bigger. Now we fly to 190 countries.”

Tech Jargon you use too much: “We spend most of our time talking about customer acquisition costs and return rates.”

Tech Jargon you hate: “I don’t hate tech jargon. It’s efficient for people who work in the industry.”

The best advice you’ve received: “Don’t be afraid to fail 10 times before you succeed.”

The worst advice you’ve received: “I don’t seek bad advice.”

Your tech role model: “Warren Buffett. He’s our biggest competitor, so I analyzed his business model closely. I respect him, but also think of him as a bit of a personal enemy.”

Coolest thing in your office: “Our office is filled with model aircraft. One of them has a wingspan of four feet.”

App you can’t live without: “Airbnb. I can hop on a plane whenever I want, so I travel often.”

Past life: “My first job was as a manager at McDonald’s. After that, I became an entrepreneur and then a pilot.”

If you weren’t running a start-up: “Growing up, I wanted to be a police officer. I still like the idea of cruising around in a cop car.”

Topics: jettly The Upstart

 

More Upstarts

Business

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector

Tech

Torontonians who are shaking up the tech sector