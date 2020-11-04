How to make Kiin’s thoong thong 

“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.

Makes 30 dumplings

Ingredients

11 white peppercorns

4 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cilantro roots with three-inch stems attached (about 10-15 stems total), thoroughly washed and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon thin soy sauce

2 teaspoons oyster sauce

1 medium chicken breast (250 grams), roughly minced

8 medium shrimps, peeled, deveined, and coarsely minced

4 fresh water chestnuts, peeled and finely diced

2 cups water

1 bundle chives

1 package medium-size spring roll wrappers

1 litre canola oil, for deep frying

2 English Cucumbers

2 cups sweet chili sauce

The recipe