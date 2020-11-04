How to make Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen’s saltfish and ackee bites

“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.

Watch the episode

Make the dish

Makes six bites

Ingredients for the dumplings

2 grams unsalted butter

1 gram salt

4 grams granulated sugar

225 grams all-purpose flour

10 grams baking powder

Water, as needed

Olive oil, as needed

Ingredients for the ackee and saltfish topping

1 gram thyme, chopped

2 grams green onions, finely chopped

2 grams red bell pepper, julienned

0.5 grams scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

4 grams Spanish onion, julienned

2 grams Roma tomato, seeded and julienned

2 grams butter

2 grams garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 gram black pepper

200 grams canned ackee, drained and rinsed

150 grams salt cod saltfish base

1 gram all-purpose spices

The recipe