How HelloMD can help Torontonians get medical cannabis from the privacy of their home

The California company launched in Canada last year and has partners like Shoppers Drug Mart

Though medical cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2001, figuring out exactly how it can help your specific conditions can still be a challenge for many Torontonians. HelloMD has been a pillar of the medical cannabis community since it launched in California in 2015. The platform was founded by Mark and Pamela Hadfield, an entrepreneurial tech-world couple. Pamela found that medical cannabis hugely improved her chronic migraines. Their goal was to create a wellness-focused community that would make the benefits of medical cannabis as accessible as possible. These days, HelloMD is an information hub that does it all, including providing video consultations with healthcare or nurse practitioners and helping patients obtain a medical cannabis document (which is essentially a prescription).

The company expanded into Canada last year, now helping north-of-the-border residents determine if medical cannabis is the right choice for them. The platform offers a wealth of resources for Torontonians who are curious how cannabis might be able to improve their medical condition—whether it’s anxiety or chronic back pain. In addition to all of the content you can find at HelloMD.com, the brand also recently launched a microsite focused on explaining the basics of getting a medical cannabis document. The site includes a range of articles and videos designed for new medical cannabis users. For instance, they’ll walk patients through obtaining a medical cannabis document step by step and teach them how to use cannabis without smoking it.

One of the best parts about the microsite is that patients can get access to professional opinions about medical cannabis over a virtual consultation. The site can facilitate free video consultations with a nurse practitioner, usually within 10 minutes of finishing your medical history questionnaire. The service is totally private and available seven days a week. On their laptop or smartphone, potential patients can discuss their symptoms and chat about the best options for relief, whether it’s cannabis capsules or CBD oil (the company works closely with many licensed producers, including Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada). The whole thing takes less than half an hour, and the service totally eliminates the need for an in-person doctor’s appointment, which can be a major deterrent for many patients. At the end of a consultation, patients can receive a medical document authorizing their status as a medical cannabis patient.

At its core, HelloMD is all about providing every kind of patient with as much information about medical cannabis as possible. As such, it’s also one of the best online destinations to read up on tending topics in the industry. They regularly post articles written by industry experts, and recent hits discuss relevant topics like why cannabis can affect people differently, how to help a friend who gets too high and whether marijuana is safer than opioids when it comes to pain management. There are also instructional videos outlining more practical things for cannabis newcomers to know, like how to roll a joint or use a bong.

Ultimately, HelloMD streamlines the process of accessing medical cannabis: it helps patients determine if it will be a fit for them, lets them chat to professionals about their symptoms and helps guide them to the best products for their condition (all in under an hour). It’s totally hassle-free, and provides a strong community full of experts, doctors and fellow patients who can all support you along the way. Visit HelloMD’s new educational microsite: sdm.hellomd.com/learn to learn more about becoming a medical cannabis patient.