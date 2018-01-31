How we’re making Torontolife.com’s restaurant listings serve you better

Toronto Life’s restaurant listings, in print and online, have long been the very best way to find the very best places to eat and drink in Toronto. Today, we’re making some changes to make them even more useful.

First, the exciting stuff: on Torontolife.com, we’ll be using all the food intel gathered by our team of reviewers to round up more and more of what you need to know about dining and drinking in this city. And we’ll be keeping those round-ups regularly updated so that whenever you check them (or, okay, find them on Google), they’ll be up to date. That means that whether you’re looking for Toronto’s best late-night eats, its best Mexican food, or the best places to eat in Yorkville, we’ll have you covered better than ever, whenever you’re looking. Plus, we’ll soon be publishing the latest edition of our annual collection of Toronto’s very best new restaurants, and shortly thereafter, we’ve got something really special we can’t even tell you about yet. Sign up for our Dish newsletter if you don’t want to miss a thing.

Today, we’re also retiring two other ways of delivering restaurant listings, after years of faithful service: our iOS Best Restaurants app, and our digital Eating and Drinking listings, which lived at torontolife.com/guides. Not enough of our audience uses either of them anymore for us to be able to continue to support them. If you did, we’re sorry, but we think you’ll like what we have in store even more.

If you have any questions, you can always find our food team at food@torontolife.com.