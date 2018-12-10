Announcements

Toronto Life Insider memberships are now on sale

By |  

The Chase photographed by David Gillespie

The wait is finally over. We are pleased to announce that Toronto Life Insider Memberships are now available for purchase.

Being a Toronto Life Insider comes with an amazing array of benefits, including:

ADVANCED ACCESS AND DISCOUNTS to all Toronto Life Signature Events, including our coveted Best Restaurants, and our brand-new talk series, Toronto Life: In Conversation

DEALS from your favourite culture and retail brands like Assembly Chef’s Hall, Canadian Stage, Tiger of Sweden, Soulpepper and Yorkdale Shopping Centre

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES like R&D Nights with Toronto Life and Masterclasses like Sunday School at PrettyUgly

Toronto Life Insider memberships cost $125 for the year, and include access to some of the most exciting experiences in the city.

Purchase your membership today.

Topics:

 

