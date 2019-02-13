Announcements

There’s even more on tap for TL Insiders this month

There’s even more on tap for TL Insiders this month

By |  

By |  

February continues to be an amazing month for TL Insiders, but we’ve added even more to the lineup. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming exciting events and offers:

Samra Zafar Photo by Luis Mora
Toronto Life: In Conversation

Last month TL’s editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford kicked off our In Conversation series with city councillor Joe Cressy. On February 26, she’ll be speaking with international speaker, social entrepreneur and author Samra Zafar, at WeWork. In 2017, Zafar wrote a powerful memoir for the magazine about her escape from an abusive forced marriage. It went on to become the most-read article of the year on torontolife.com.
 

Where’s the beef? At Momfuku Kojin, apparently. Photo by Dave Gillespie
No Reservations

February also means the launch of our Best Tables In Town program, which allows TL Insiders to book hard-to-reserve tables at some of the city’s best restaurants, including Alobar Yorkville and Momufuku Kojin.
 

Courtesy of Runner
On-Demand Alcohol

Toronto Life has teamed up with Runner delivery service to bring sommelier-selected bottles to your door in less than two hours. We’ll do all the shopping and schlepping so you won’t have to a) excuse yourself from any company that might be over, or b) unglue yourself from a serious Netflix binge session, or c) put on pants.
 

Actinolite’s Pork and Pickles dish Photo by Arash Moallemi
R&D Nights

Later this month, TL Insiders will enjoy one-night-only guided dinners at The Chase (February 24) and at Actinolite (February 27). If you can’t make it to either, don’t fret: we’ve already lined up some stellar evenings in March at Tanto, Montgomery’s and Giulietta (all of which happen to be on our 100 Best Restaurants list). Stay tuned for more details.
 

TL Masterclasses

Free monthly TL Masterclasses connect TL Insiders with some of the city’s greatest artists and city builders. Sign up for the class on March 12 and Raj Kothari, vice chair of PwC Canada, will teach you how to build a dynamic professional network.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today.

Topics: TL Insider

 

The Latest

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Laissez Faire, a new French-inspired restaurant in the old Home of the Brave space

Houses

House of the Week: $7.3 million for a Forest Hill mansion with a subterranean jam space

Culture

Ten touching wedding photos guaranteed to warm your cold heart

Houses

How a stager totally transformed an aging Newmarket bungalow

Restaurants

15 of our favourite restaurants and bars perfect for last-minute Valentine’s Day dates

Condos

Rental of the Week: $2,700 per month to live in a converted garage in Little Portugal