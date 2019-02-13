There’s even more on tap for TL Insiders this month

There’s even more on tap for TL Insiders this month

February continues to be an amazing month for TL Insiders, but we’ve added even more to the lineup. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming exciting events and offers:

Toronto Life: In Conversation

Last month TL’s editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford kicked off our In Conversation series with city councillor Joe Cressy. On February 26, she’ll be speaking with international speaker, social entrepreneur and author Samra Zafar, at WeWork. In 2017, Zafar wrote a powerful memoir for the magazine about her escape from an abusive forced marriage. It went on to become the most-read article of the year on torontolife.com.



No Reservations

February also means the launch of our Best Tables In Town program, which allows TL Insiders to book hard-to-reserve tables at some of the city’s best restaurants, including Alobar Yorkville and Momufuku Kojin.



On-Demand Alcohol

Toronto Life has teamed up with Runner delivery service to bring sommelier-selected bottles to your door in less than two hours. We’ll do all the shopping and schlepping so you won’t have to a) excuse yourself from any company that might be over, or b) unglue yourself from a serious Netflix binge session, or c) put on pants.



R&D Nights

Later this month, TL Insiders will enjoy one-night-only guided dinners at The Chase (February 24) and at Actinolite (February 27). If you can’t make it to either, don’t fret: we’ve already lined up some stellar evenings in March at Tanto, Montgomery’s and Giulietta (all of which happen to be on our 100 Best Restaurants list). Stay tuned for more details.



TL Masterclasses

Free monthly TL Masterclasses connect TL Insiders with some of the city’s greatest artists and city builders. Sign up for the class on March 12 and Raj Kothari, vice chair of PwC Canada, will teach you how to build a dynamic professional network.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today.