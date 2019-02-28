Now is the perfect time to become a TL Insider. Check out what’s in store for March

February was an amazing month for TL Insiders. Members learned how to mix up classic cocktails at PrettyUgly, and they enjoyed one-of-a-kind dinners at Pearl Morissette, Actinolite and the Chase—there was even a private taco party with La Carnita. And we’ve added even more to the lineup for March. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Revisor at Canadian Stage

From Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young, the creators of the internationally acclaimed Betroffenheit (winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production), comes Revisor, a timely new play about corruption and the forces of radical change. TL Insiders will get discounted tickets, as well as a meet-and-greet with artistic director Brendan Healy after the show.

A trio of R&D Nights

Our first two R&D Nights—guided one-off dinners at the city’s best restaurants—were amazing. But if you couldn’t make it to Actinolite or the Chase, don’t fret: in March, TL Insiders will have the chance to dine at Montgomery’s, Giulietta and Tanto, where chef Julian Iliopoulos will prepare 15 courses incorporating everything that a whole Jersey cow from St. Brigid’s Dairy in Brussels, Ontario, has to offer.



Hot Docs in the city

Like film festivals? So do we. How about waiting in rush lines, though? Well, when Hot Docs kicks off in April, TL Insiders will have rolling access to a limited number of free general admission tickets. The only line you’ll have to wait in will be the one for the concession stand.



Toronto Life: In Conversation

For our third In Conversation session, TL’s editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford will be chatting with Bruce Linton, CEO of Canopy Growth, a cannabis company based in Smiths Falls, Ontario. Linton was featured in The Big Smoke, our March cover story about how legal cannabis is making Toronto the pot capital of the world. Bring any burning (get it?) questions you have for Bruce.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.