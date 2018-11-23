La Carnita and Toronto Life present: The Homecoming

La Carnita and Toronto Life present: The Homecoming

Toronto Life’s Insider Membership is almost here, and will include exclusive access to some of the most exciting food and cultural experiences in the city.

Save the date: On February 7, 2019, La Carnita is heading home to ONEMETHOD’s creative studio—where it all began—to look back on seven years of street food + street art + street sounds.

As a Toronto Life Insider, you’ll have exclusive access to tickets for this incredible party which will feature an art gallery experience filled with original works from some of the global and local kings of street art. There will also be noteworthy dishes, drinks and DJs from throughout La Carnita’s formative years in Toronto—all hosted by Toronto Life, ONEMETHOD and La Carnita’s very own chef Andrew Richmond.

Stay tuned for more details and ticket information, and be sure to get on the list to learn about everything else membership has to offer.

Oh, and spread the word: Toronto Life Insider Membership goes on sale the first week of December.