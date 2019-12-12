Introducing Mighty, your new favourite magazine

Here’s how to get the first two issues free

Fresh ideas for insatiable appetites. That’s the promise of Mighty, a brand new magazine and website that celebrates delicious things, fascinating people and inspiring ideas. Mighty, which launches in print and online in March, is the latest media brand from St. Joseph Communications, the publisher of Canada’s top magazines—including Toronto Life, Maclean’s, Chatelaine and FASHION.

Its powerful art direction, first-rate reporting and incisive commentary make Mighty a bold voice on contemporary life. “Our mission is to delight and surprise our readers with the best journalism on the culture,” says editorial director Maryam Sanati. “We’ll get to know the people at the vanguard, the ideas that are defining how we live, and give you a discerning look at great new things to consume, great food, great style, great places to visit, inspiring art and design and more.”

For a limited time, readers who sign up at mightymag.ca will get the first two editions of the quarterly publication for free, along with exclusive digital content in the lead up to the March, 2020 launch.

“It’s our little gift of Mighty,” says Sanati. “We’re bringing a sense of optimism that is sorely needed right now. We’re about soaking up life, in all its brilliance.”