The Insider’s Guide to TIFF 2016: where to go all out

Top up your TIFF experience with these ostentatious amenities

Garrison Bespoke, Drake’s tailor of choice.

Where to get dressed to the nines

Garrison Bespoke

26 Wellington St. E., No. 101, 416-566-2041

Michael Nguyen’s charming and modern suit shop is the perfect place to get premiere ready. Garrison Bespoke uses the country’s largest library of fabrics, in a variety of wool weights and blends, to craft custom suits for Bay Streeters and creatives alike—not to mention outfitting the entire Raptors team in stretch jersey suiting. The Raptors’ logo has also turned up in more than one custom piece for Drake, including a Garrison jacket lined with Vince Carter’s vintage rookie jersey. Made-to-measure suits start around $1,000, while a bespoke bulletproof jacket, like the one southern rapper 2 Chainz ordered from the Toronto tailor, will cost a cool $20,000.

Where to grab some hot wheels

Affinity Luxury Car Rental

1110 Dupont St., 416-724-0724

You may not get the chance to see James Bond at TIFF, but you can always pretend to be him. Affinity rents out all manner of ostentatious automobiles, from classic Corvettes and whip-fast Ferraris to low-riding Lambos and sleek Aston Martins (minus the spy gadgets, sadly). Their fleet of chauffeurs will deliver your ride to the airport or your hotel—a perk that’s earned them repeat business from Justin Bieber and Elton John.

Where nothing else matters

Absolutely Fab

197 Glengarry Ave., 416-666-9104

TIFF comes but once a year, so, if you’re anything like us, you’ll find yourself tempted to spend all 11 crazy days downtown. Luckily, Absolutely Fab takes care of all those pesky real-life responsibilities while you’re stalking celebs and camping out in rush lines. They provide white-glove cleaning, home monitoring and pet care, plus, our favourite, a personalized concierge service that will manage ticket bookings, restaurant reservations and travel arrangements—the TIFF trifecta—so you don’t have to.

Where to get juiced

Belmonte Raw

1022 Queen St. E., 647-340-1218; 130 King St. W., 647-343-6169

Bogged down by all the foie gras feasts and bubbly-bolstered parties? Detox with Belmonte Raw’s organic salads, chia puddings and cold-pressed juices. For the especially exhausted, the shop (which has locations in Leslieville and the Path) offers door-to-door delivery of its antioxidant- and enzyme-packed juices, which will run you $70 a day—or $2,100 a month. If this sounds like no fun to you, don’t worry, Belmonte is famous for its delectably tiny chocolate thimbles, too (they’re vegan, of course).

Park9.

Where pooches get pampered

Park9

9 Meteor Rd., 416-679-9599

It’s the canine equivalent of the Four Seasons, a 14,000-square-foot pooch paradise complete with playground, pool and private suites that top out at $199 a night. The resort features amenities like flat-screen TVs equipped with private webcams and treat dispensers. Jessica Alba and Josh Hutcherson have dropped their pets off at UrbanDog, Park9’s sister site in the Distillery District. Bonus: during TIFF, book three nights and the fourth is free.

Where Uber Black seems uber boring

Bennington Chauffeured Transportation

6215 Kennedy Rd., 905-670-5466

Sure, you could flag a cab or order an Uber, but where’s the fun in that? Bennington lets you hire your very own private chauffeur. The company’s 24-hour dispatch team means a personal driver is available to whisk you from screening to party to gala at a moment’s (well, okay, a few hours’) notice. The fleet’s high-end vehicles—think mammoth Escalades, sleek Jaguars and stretch limos—are kitted out with USB ports, laptop chargers and in-car Wi-Fi, meaning you can keep on top of the latest celeb sightings and watch classics from TIFFs past from the comfort of the back seat.

Where laundry meets luxury

Creeds

390 Dupont St., 416-923-2500

Even the most seasoned party pro has trouble juggling glasses of bubbly with teeny-tiny hors d’oeuvres. When accidents happen, Creeds is your go-to: Yorkville’s luxe laundry service specializes in designer handbags, couture gowns and bespoke business wear, so your gazpacho-splattered garb is in good hands. A cocktail dress will run you $110, while a two-piece tux costs $90. As for pickup and delivery, both are free, and Creeds offers same-day service.

Where to orchestrate a party

Pocket Concerts

647-896-8295

The people behind Pocket Concerts dispatch mobile mini-symphonies to play private performances in homes, offices and other unusual venues. The bijou orchestra—usually a trio or quartet of established musicians—can play a pre-programmed playlist or tailor their repertoire to your party’s theme: owner Rory McLeod says he and his musicians are happy to spend an evening performing classical takes on music from the movies. Playing “My Heart Will Go On” next to the red carpet to court Leonardo DiCaprio, however, is probably out of the question.

Where the staff give a frock

Rent Frock Repeat

35 Golden Ave., No. 104, 416-269-6374

Wearing a new designer gown every night of TIFF is not for the fiscally faint of heart. Rent Frock Repeat eliminates the need to break the bank by loaning out dresses from designers like Badgley Mischka, Halston and Canadian fave David Dixon. The store maintains a running tally of who’s rented what for which event, so you won’t have to worry about being upstaged by an A-lister either. During TIFF, they also offer special deals, including a four-dress package for $345.

Where your pet comes first

VIP Sitters

416-361-0000

VIP Sitters don’t know how to say no. Ostensibly, they’re a posh pet-sitting service, but their caretakers will go well beyond the dog-walking, cat-cuddling and fish-feeding. They’ll do an impromptu grooming session in your hotel room, take your pooch on vacation or live in your home 24/7 should you need your pet accompanied every single second of the day (and they’ll grab your mail and take out the trash while they’re at it).