The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide

Dipped Bowl $35 Stratford-based ceramicist Jennifer Graham makes these purposely off-centre bowls. They don't look like they should balance, but they do. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., (647) 748-6161, easytigergoods.com. Vanity Mirror $3700 This hand-held mirror with a marble base is rimmed by a six millimeter LED light that gives off a soft, radiant glow. Suite 22 Interiors, 429 Richmond St. E., (416) 703-8322, suite22.ca. Instagram-Worthy Flowers $75 Instagram-based florists @citizenbloom create one arrangement a day and post a photo of it to their account. They deliver anywhere within Toronto. Citizen Bloom, citizenbloom.com. Digitized Memories $12.50 per hour of tape Convert old family videos from VHS to digital video, and get a good #TBT Instagram post in the process. Digital Treasures, 265 Rimrock Road, (416) 479-0903, digitaltreasures.ca. Bauhaus Tea Infusers $320 This set of two tea infusers was designed in a Bauhaus workshop in the 1920s and the design was recently revived by Alessi. Bergo Designs, 55 Mill St., (416) 861-1821, bergodesigns.ca. Trench Coat from 'Big Little Lies' $1550 Burberry's red cotton-gabardine trench coat is a classic, made famous again by Reese Witherspoon's turn as Madeline Martha Mackenzie in HBO's Big Little Lies. 50 Bloor St. W., (416) 922-2333, burberry.com. Aero Pipe $175 Toronto-based cannabis lifestyle brand Tokyo Smoke carries this soft-pink porcelain pipe, designed by the Pursuit of Happiness. Tokyo Smoke, 850B Adelaide St W, tokyosmoke.com. Juicing Bible $32 This new cookbook by the owners of Greenhouse Juice Co. offers a myriad of new ways to eat (and drink) your vegetables. Indigo.ca. Amethyst Earrings $1150 These studs feature 18-karat gold cast in the shape of an olive branch, wrapped around a small amethyst gemstone. Tiffany.ca. A Visit to the Art Gallery of Ontario $25 per ticket Take mom to the AGO's retrospective on Georgia O'Keeffe, famous for her soft feminine florals and hard-edged animal skull paintings. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W., (416) 979-6648, ago.net. Futuristic Lamp $595 and up The curvaceous Gweilo lamp was created by local design firm Partisans, and it was all the rage at the Interior Design Show this year. Lightform, 267 Niagara St, (416) 745-5656, lightform.ca. Emoji Slippers $2045 These slippers by Fendi are perfect for the mother who just figured out how to use emojis in text messages. Nordstrom.com. Glass Terrarium $130 This geometric terrarium made from brass and glass is designed to withstand the elements, so it can double as an outdoor bird feeder. Moore Design Birdfeeders, oneofakindonlineshop.com. Bellissima $36 If your cinephile mother missed the TIFF Lightbox screening of this Italian neo-realist masterpiece (starring Anna Magnani as the ultimate, hyper-driven stage mother), it's available on DVD. Amazon.ca. Fancy Chocolates $40 for a box of 18 Brandon Olsen is busy running his new French restaurant, La Banane, but his exquisitely designed chocolates are still available. They're almost too beautiful to eat. Almost. CxBO, 1132 College St, 416-588-2926, cxbo.ca. Spin Class $28 a class There are new spin studios opening up across the city, but SoulCycle is the original cultish exercise phenom. 435 King St. W., soul-cycle.com. Duchess Jacket $595 Canadian label Smythe is beloved by celebrities including Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, and the 'Duchess' jacket was, fittingly, worn by Kate Middleton during her visit to Canada. Shopsmythe.com. Cire Trudon Candle $125 Cire Trudon has been making extremely fancy candles since 1643. The Cyrnos, with notes of lemon, thyme and fig, will burn for 60 hours. Sak's Fifth Avenue, 176 Yonge St., saksfifthavenue.com. Round Fringed Towel $141 With its hand-drawn blue-and-white pattern, this round cotton towel is equally good for beach lounging or picnicking in the park. Shop.nordstrom.com.