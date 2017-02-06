The ultimate 2017 Valentine’s Day gift guide

Drake General Store sugar cookies $3 each The Drake General Store enlisted master cookie decorator Lindsey Bakes to create a bunch of Drake-themed treats, which are available in-store only. Drake General Store, 1151 Queen St. W., drakegeneralstore.ca. Romantic tea $17 Tealish's Blossom collection includes unexpected flavours like fresh air and sakura sunrise. Love Blossom, made with French lavender and sweet elderberries, is a particularly cozy way to unwind on a chilly V-day. Tealish.com. Vegan condoms $10 for three The Imperative, a new all-vegan-everything store in Parkdale, sells these high-end condoms from Brit brand Sir Richard's. They're made without parabens, glycerin or spermicide—and worth the splurge. The Imperative, 1332 Queen St. W., 416-551-7698. Chocolate massage bar $12 Cocoa addicts will swoon over this massage bar from Lush. Made with organic cocoa butter and a vegan dark chocolate centre, it melts over your partner's skin and releases a rich, chocolatey scent. Lush.ca. Cheeky card $7 You may need to take a second look at this Rhubarb Paper Company Valentine's Day card to notice its clever, barely-hidden message. Loversland.com. Tantric candle $20 Saje's all-natural soy wax candle is an especially sultry way to set the mood. It's made with a combination of invigorating orange and peaceful patchouli scents. Saje.com. A book for bad girls $28 Toronto's Nasty Women will love reading up on female trailblazers like Ada Lovelace, Joan Jett and Marie Curie. Likelygeneral.com. Canadian-made gem $120 Vancouver designer Melanie Auld's ethereal moonstone jewellery is meant to be stacked, layered, and heavily piled-on. Melanieauld.ca. A cool workshop $75 per person For cohabiting couples, gifts for the home are always practical. With the Werk Shop's copper swan lamp workshop on February 25, you'll be able to spend some quality time together and leave with two beautiful bedside table additions. Eventbrite.ca. Custom lippy $55 Bite Beauty's new lip lab on Queen West lets your significant other create a totally bespoke shade by mixing hues on the spot. The all-natural tubes can be finished in cream, matte, sheer or shimmer—and infused with flavours like mint or vanilla. Bitebeauty.com. Claire Underwood's PJs $215 After a decadent Valentine's Day dinner, comfy nightwear beats sexy nighties every time. This lightweight cotton ensemble is from actress Robin Wright's charitable label Pour Les Femmes, and can be spotted in House of Cards. Stolemyheart.ca. Personalized stationery $48 Shinola's leather notebooks can be embossed with initials or a cute quote inside the brand's Queen and Ossington flagship. Shinola, 1000 Queen St. W., 416-531-6600. Healthy cookie balls $3 each Your health-conscious partner won't regret indulging in Nutbar's raw cookie dough–flavoured energy balls after dinner. Nutbar, 1240 Yonge St., 416-519-2700. Trendy grooming kit $50 Guys who love Barber & Co., the new barbershop-slash-cocktail-bar on Ossington will be stoked to receive the brand's style kit. Shop.unionofbarbers.com. Functional jewellery $140 This sleek pendant from College Street sex shop The Nookie comes with a rose-gold chain and is actually a vibrator in disguise. .