Three non-membership gym options for the fitness newbie (and how they work)
Multi-gym passes are the best thing since library cards for commitment-phobes. Here are three options, whether you’re a curious gym rat or a complete newbie
Multi-gym passes are the best thing since library cards for commitment-phobes. Here are three options, whether you’re a curious gym rat or a complete newbie.
City of Toronto Fitness Pass
What it costs: From $9 for a pay-as-you-go pass to $629 for a 12-month everything-goes passport.
Where it works: Nearly 50 city-run fitness facilities, many of which include saunas, swimming pools and weight rooms.
What it gets you: Access to any drop-in class at any of its facilities, space permitting (and depending on how many you’ve paid for).
The catch: City-run classes book up quickly, and some fitness centres can be on the bare bones side.
JustTryIt
What it costs: $49 a month.
Where it works: More than 45 gyms and fitness studios across the city, including Moksha Yoga, Reebok’s Liberty Village CrossFit mecca and spinning centre CYKL.
What it gets you: Access to any 10 drop-in classes.
The catch: JustTryIt expires four months after you buy it, so if you don’t take all 10 classes within that time frame, you lose them.
ClassPass
What it costs: $40 to $115 per month.
Where it works: More than 100 gyms, fitness centres and studios in the GTA.
What it gets you: Base members get five classes a month, while Core members get 10. Classpass is a Canada-wide program, so travellers can use their memberships to take classes anywhere they travel.
The catch: If you’re not a jet-setter, this one might be too little bang for your buck.