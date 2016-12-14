Three cool new cult beauty products (and where to find them)
Toronto has an amazingly robust selection of newfangled, all-the-rage, borderline weird beauty products. Here are three of our current favourites.
The miracle muck: Snail cream
Snail slime, the goopy stuff that protects the shelled species as it glides along bacteria-covered surfaces, contains loads of naturally anti-inflammatory properties. Korean beauty chain Holika Holika carries a repair cream packed with it. The texture glides on luxuriously thick (and definitely not sticky). Katie Holmes is reportedly a fan. $108. Multiple locations.
The iron force: Magnet masks
The modern skin-care industry has harnessed magnetic power for easy-to-apply creams, like Dr. Brandt’s Magnetight Age-Defier, a silky smooth mask. The best—and most fun—thing about this mask is taking it off: you cover a magnet with a tissue and move it around your face. The mask (along with all that gunk a cleanser can’t reach) lifts off. $94. Sephora, multiple locations.
The Korean craze: Fish-egg-shaped capsule creams
Fish-egg cream, the latest beauty trend from South Korea, is a balm that comes in highly concentrated mini-capsules, resembling—you guessed it—roe. The Face Shop’s white ginseng collagen cream is full of concentrated vitamin-rich pearl. $75. 220 Yonge St., 416-340-7377.