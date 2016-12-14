Six of Toronto’s top one-of-a-kind decor specialists

Designers, artisans and shopkeepers who do one-of-a-kind really well.

Lori Morris’s Kitchen Hoods

Toronto interior designer Lori Morris is known for her sumptuous and elegant custom decor jobs, but it’s in the kitchen where she really slays. Her one-of-a-kind oven hoods are statement-makers that will become the focal point in your kitchen. lorimorris.com

The Wanderly’s punchy pillowcases

Sarah Gelfand travels the world for inspiration, bringing home goods like vintage kilim pillowcases ($40) for her online store and roving pop-up shops. Thewanderly.com.

Floral Islands’ bespoke terrariums

Succulents are suddenly a must-have in home decor, and terrariums aren’t far behind. To house your mini-garden, designer Robin Clason does custom glasswork, which is cut, soldered and assembled by hand at her studio at College and Bathurst. Robinclason.format.com.

Xenia Taler’s art tiles

Taler’s whimsical sailor knots, mushrooms and bunny rabbits are fired onto ceramic tiles in a kiln at her North York studio. They’re an easy—and cute—way to add a unique accent to a new backsplash. Xeniataler.com.

Jeff Goodman Studio’s lacy tumblers

Libations become objets d’art when served in hand-blown tumblers etched with delicate lace detailing. Designer Nick Chase’s swanky sippers are made in an East York studio. Jeffgoodmanstudio.com.

1925Workbench’s custom barn doors

Husband-and-wife team Rock Huynh and My Le Nguyen build custom barn doors from scratch for any size of space—which means even the tiniest city condo can feel a little bit country. 1925workbench.com.