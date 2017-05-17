Six of the best pop-up shops in Toronto this spring

A half-dozen temporary boutiques to hit up this season

goop-In @ Nordstrom launches today❗️⭐️ #NordstromTO A post shared by Nordstrom Toronto (@nordstromto) on May 12, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

For Gwyneth’s favourite things

Nordstrom is bringing Goop’s curated selection of pricey wellness products to Toronto. Unsurprisingly, shoppers will find luxe salt soaks, $95 candles and and a $596 meditation pillow set. But amid the frivolity, there are some more practical finds for the modern-day health nut, like a bamboo matcha whisk or Ms. Paltrow’s clean eating cookbooks. Anyone looking for that notorious vagina steamer or Moon Juice’s Beauty Dust (invented by someone who makes Paltrow look normal) will be out of luck. Until June 25. 260 Yonge St., 416-552-2900.





#Zvelle pop-up boutique @yorkdalestyle A post shared by Zvelle (@iamzvelle) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

For stylish footwear

The very purple shelves at Zvelle’s Yorkdale pop-up are lined with Toronto designer Elle AloubZadeh’s brightly hued footwear. Each pair is handcrafted from soft leather by artisans around the world, and the unique colour scheme (Easter-egg blues and metallic pinks, for instance) combined with subtle details (winged silhouettes and gold logos on the soles) mean they stand out from Nine Wests or Stuart Weitzmans. These heeled mules ($295) with tiny heart cut-outs can take you effortlessly from work to a wedding. Until June 30. 3401 Dufferin St., 1-866-845-7681.





For marbled accessories

Spare Label, an ethical Toronto accessories brand from designer Sabine Spare, is popping up at College Street boutique Souvenir Studios this weekend. Spare’s hand-printed marbled patterns mean each piece is totally unique. The brand’s large silk scarf (it measures 54 inches by 54 inches) is a perfectly versatile springtime accessory: In addition to being wrapped around the shoulders, it can also be tied around the head Solange-style, or worn as an ethereal top. May 20–21. 1232 College St. W.





For celebrity-endorsed earrings

New York-based jewellery designer Maria Tash—whose clientele includes Beyoncé, Chloe Sevigny and FKA Twigs—is popping up at Hudson’s Bay for the month of May. Not only will shoppers get to pick up all the gold and diamond-studded things needed to replicate her signature look (which takes advantage of unexpected cartilage and lobe space), but they’ll also be able to get new piercings on the spot. Prices are not cheap (they range from $75 to $5,500), but the ultra-thin “threaded” backings ensure permanent markings are minimal. Until May 28. 176 Yonge St., 416-861-9111.





These probably won't make the best last minute Mother's Day gift but she'd definitely be proud of you for the upgrade. Full range of all-over Bandana prints now available in-store and online. #everydaybather A post shared by BATHER (@bathertrunkco) on May 13, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

For some of the best local brands

Yorkdale’s Concept pop-up rotates through various themes: they launched last month with treats like this tasty collaboration between Uncle Tetsu and Eva’s Chimneys. Now, it’s been transformed into a local boutique showcasing collections from lingerie label Mary Young, swimwear maker Bather, loungewear brand Peace Collective and the print-crazy Hayley Elsaesser. As shoppers browse summer essentials (like this tropical two-piece), they can also pick up semi-permanent tattoos from Inkbox and snack on organic cotton candy from Lola’s Cloud. Bonus: all vendors will be donating a portion of their proceeds to a charity of their choice. For instance, $3 from every Mary Young item sold at Concept will go to Raw Beauty Talks, a non-profit that works to cultivate positive body image in young girls. Until August. 3401 Dufferin St., 416-789-3261





For glam poolside apparel

This multi-purpose space on Dundas West is hosting a June pop-up devoted to the art of poolside lounging. The space will host eight Toronto designers selling kimonos, swimwear and colourful accessories that will make your Instagram snaps extra-enviable (just add a glass of rosé and novelty pool floaty). Ali Haider’s sunglasses are especially eye-catching—these embellished gold butterfly shades ($60) are wonderfully over-the-top (because who needs peripheral vision at the pool?). June 2 to July 3. 867 Dundas St. W.