Where to find the best (and cheapest) odds and ends for your home reno
Discount tiles, end-of-the-roll carpets and unique bathroom fixtures at bargain-bin prices.
For funky furnishings: ELTE flea MKT
1381 Castlefield Ave., 416-789-0800
Elte’s Flea MKT section offers a solid inventory of reduced floor models and clearance goods from last season, like a leather-tufted Jasper cocktail ottoman—originally $1,495, now $897—or this hand-blown violet-coloured teardrop pendant, slashed from $745 to $298.
For end-of-the-roll carpet steals: Allan Rug Company Ltd.
103 Miranda Ave., 416-787-1707
The ever-evolving inventory at Allan’s includes fun shags, earthy sisals, traditional exotic carpets and a stellar range of stripes for bargain-bin prices.
For tiles: Mettro Source
14 Raitherm Rd., 416-913-1722
Big-impact limited-edition tiles are often marked down here from $11 or $12 a square foot to $4 per square foot, and we saw tiles that were $25 to $30 a square foot reduced to a paltry $15.
For cheap fabric: Department of Interiors
1234 Yonge St., 416-322-7277
For deals on fabric for new curtains or a reupholstery project, head to the basement. End-of-the-line textiles, including silk, linen and velvet, are crazy cheap; one wool remnant was reduced from $90 to $29 a yard.
For mismatched bathroom finishes: Addison’s Inc.
41 Wabash Ave., 416-539-0612
Jim Addison should charge admission to this packed-to-the-gills bargain emporium, perfect for renovators craving authenticity in their century homes. Think: ornate drain covers, Gatsby-era pedestal sinks, obsolete sconces and soap dishes with fittingly old-timey prices.