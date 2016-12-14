Why Dupont Street is the city’s hottest new shopping destination

The Queen West art crowd has relocated en masse to Dupont, an exodus that’s brought microbreweries, coffee shops, appliance stores and even beekeepers to the former industrial strip. Here’s our guide to the new shopping district.

Appliance Love

950 Dupont St., 416-416-9500

This boutique appliance showroom, which stocks such luxe, design-buff-friendly Euro brands as Miele, Smeg and Verona, makes shopping for a fridge fun.

Check out: Boxy, beautiful AGA cookers.

Cooper Cole

1134 Dupont St., 416-531-8000

Cooper Cole moved up from Dundas in June 2015 and has high-profile artists like Brooklyn-based Canadian Sara Cwynar.

Check out: Bright abstract works from Scott Treleaven.

Angell Gallery

1444 Dupont St., 416-530-0444

The 20-year-old gallery moved north from Queen and Ossington in 2015, bringing its roster of avant-garde modern artists closer to Angell’s north Toronto clients.

Check out: Psychedelic work from Erin Loree on display until January 26.

Urban Acorn market

1565 Dupont St., 647-348-3000

All-natural vegan foods and pantry staples from local suppliers are on hand at this sustainable micro-grocer.

Check out: Vegan chocolate bars from Liberty Village confectionery Golden Apple.

ImageFoundry

1581 Dupont St., 416-477-5652

Budding artists can have their works printed, colour-corrected and reproduced at this appointment-only service centre.

Check out: Their Photoshop training for the analog-minded for $100 an hour.

Rebarn

1611 Dupont St., 647-968-4004

This shop sells salvaged and reworked barn doors, and housewares made from reclaimed wood for rustic-chic interiors.

Check out: The wine rack made of old barn boards and giant metal railway spikes.

Urban Gardener

1640 Dupont St., 647-656-5296

From on-trend succulents and cacti to whimsical air plants and fresh-cut flowers, this store satisfies every green thumb’s needs.

Check out: Cutesy planters from Toronto ceramic studio Hinkleville Handmade.

Propeller Coffee Co.

50 Wade Ave., 416-479-3771

A coffee-slinging workspace for the nomadic freelance generation by day and a chic event and wedding space by night.

Check out: Propeller Dark, a chocolatey, intense espresso roast.

Dark Horse Espresso

120 Geary Ave., 647-347-3131

Dark Horse’s Geary Avenue location does all the baking for the small coffee house chain (so it smells sensational).

Check out: Dark Horse’s cold brew, available for $5 a bottle.

Alvéole

165 Geary Ave., 647-694-1759

In addition to honey, the Toronto outpost of this Montreal-based company has everything honeybee lovers need to set up their own rooftop or backyard hives.

Check out: The Urban Honey Tasting Box, a selection of honeys harvested around Toronto.

Blood Brothers Brewing

165 Geary Ave., no phone

Opened by brothers Dustin and Brayden Jones in 2015, this brewery expanded last summer to include a tap tasting room and a cozy sidewalk patio.

Check out: A bottle of the brewery’s ever-changing Paradise Lost sour beer.

The Greater Good

229 Geary Ave., 647-348-2339

Dundas West bar Get Well and North of Brooklyn Pizzeria teamed up to open this spacious bar north of Dupont, which features mostly free arcade games on the second floor.

Check out: A slice of North of Brooklyn’s kale and bacon pizza.