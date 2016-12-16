How to get designer duds at a discount in Toronto

Three upscale consignment shops where luxe goods won’t break the bank.

VSP Consignment

For high-end hipsters

Dundas West boutique V-S-P Consignment specializes in second-hand designer pieces that can seamlessly integrate into any fashionista’s closet, including of-the-moment jumpsuits and oversized jackets. And the prices are right: a mint-condition Hermès bag, for instance, runs $3,500, compared to $4,500 new. 1410 Dundas St. W., 416-588-1921.

More Designer Consignment

For golden-age cinephiles

The Cat’s Meow is heaven for fans of 1950s Hollywood glam. The racks are stocked with crinoline-lined gowns, classically tailored sheaths and elaborate frocks with near–bargain bin prices: A forest-green silk Prada gown is priced at $849 (brand-new gowns from the designer usually retail for north of $2,000). 180 Avenue Rd., 647-435-5875.

For pint-size fashion slaves

Designer stuff isn’t just for grown-ups. At Little White Sneakers, toddlers can get decked out in gently worn Burberry trenches ($169), Armani shirts ($52) and Gucci ballet flats ($130). Shoppers can also expect to find itty-bitty items from Dior, Dolce and Gabbana, Stella McCartney and Marimekko. 597 Mount Pleasant Rd., no phone.