Inside Lululemon’s enormous new Queen West concept shop, featuring a cafe, gallery and studio

Lululemon has just opened up a four-in-one retail space at Queen and Spadina that peddles more than colourful sports bras and two-tone leggings. The 10,000-square-foot store is also part health food café, part interactive gallery and part practice studio—and the first of its kind in Canada (sorry, Vancouver). Sure, shoppers can browse the latest in high-end yoga apparel, but they can also pop by just to use the free WiFi, sip on green juice or take a calming meditation class.

Just in case you didn’t know the store isn’t your “typical” Lululemon, this giant theatre sign might provide a clue:

At first, the space looks just like other Lululemon stores. The lighting and display fixtures were all made by local company Wam Industries and the lighting above the cash register was designed by Vancouver firm AndLight:

This retro, custom-built trailer has a video booth inside. Just behind the trailer is a space called “The Residency,” where the brand showcases work from local artists and businesses (right now, Toronto-based visual artist Radha Chaddah is on display):

Visitors are encouraged to leave video messages that will later be shared on social media by Lululemon:

There’s also a little part of the shop called “The Hustle,” which is a WiFi-equipped lounge area. The heart-shaped collection of picture frames is a collaboration with artist Adeyemi Adegbesan. Each frame contains an image of Toronto streets, landmarks and residents:

This set-up looks perfect for brainstorming:

Tucked away in a nearby corner are fresh juices from The Village Juicery (samples are free):

Healthy salads and smoothie bowls are also up for grabs:

Station Cold Brew is on tap for caffeine-loving yogis:

Hemming can be done on-site, so your too-long Lulus never have to drag on the ground. The Toronto mural was painted by American art duo Greetings Tour:

Hemming thread comes in every colour of the rainbow (and then some):