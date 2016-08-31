Shopping

Inside Kids at Home, a children’s furniture store with grown-up sensibilities in Leslieville

When children’s store Kids at Home closed its Beach location at the end of 2014, loyal customer (and neighbourhood dad) Anthony Boulous was bummed. He was so disappointed, in fact, that he decided to quit his Bay Street gig and reopen the store in Leslieville under the same name. The new concept shop is filled with ultra-modern kids’ furniture, decor, linens and toys—all designed to seamlessly blend in with the rest of his customers’ homes (nothing too obviously kid-friendly, in other words).

The store is set up so shoppers can envision a whole room at once:

331A1226

When couch cushions are off-limits, a twee teepee ($175) makes the ultimate fort:

331A1054

A loft bed ($2,095) from NYC-based brand Oeuf is crafted from birch wood:

331A0989

Oversized bean bag chairs from Karibu ($149) have been a huge hit so far. They come in outdoor-appropriate materials and are also available in more neutral shades like beige:

331A1127

Most of Kids at Home’s linens and fabrics are exclusive to the store, including these sheets from designer Sarah Richardson ($125 for a twin set):

331A1022

This chair from Quebec brand Dutalier ($1,700) can fit an adult-sized bum for story time:

331A1164

There’s art for little ones, too, like this lamp print by Finn Magee for Areaware ($200):

331A1002

This Rockwell bassinet ($495) blends in with any contemporary design scheme:

331A1047

The miniature Eames chairs are knock-offs (which is why they cost a manageable $110):

331A1065

This fluffy Vita Lighting lamp ($749) is made from goose feathers:

331A1175

Topics: Areaware Karibu Kids at Home Leslieville Sarah Richardson Store Guide

