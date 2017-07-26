Inside Ease, a paradisiacal new boutique from the owner of Easy Tiger

Inside Ease, a paradisiacal new boutique from the owner of Easy Tiger

A lot has changed in the four years since Zai Rajkotwala opened Easy Tiger at Dundas and Gladstone. Known for its housewares, jewellery, magazines and apothecary products, Easy Tiger quickly became both a neighbourhood favourite and a destination shop. New sister store, Ease, is located right across the street, and marks an evolution of the Easy Tiger concept, giving customers a new option to find elegant clothing, lifestyle items, beauty products and accessories.

“It’s an elevated version of Easy Tiger,” says Rajkotwala. “Easy Tiger is fun, it’s whimsical, it’s interesting. It’s design focused but in a more playful way. With Ease, I wanted it to be like Easy Tiger’s older sister—a bit more refined, a bit more minimal, modern and sculptural. It’s just a little more grown up.”

The space is loosely divided into three sections, and the front of the store is where most of the action is:





There’s a nook where shoppers can relax on a Normann Copenhagen couch, next to a coffee table by Mutoo and beneath arch mirrors by Montreal’s Obiekt:





The clothing is a mix of elevated basics and easy-to-wear essentials, including labels like Mr. Larkin, Kowtow, Matteau and 69, a non-gender, non-demographic line made in L.A.:





Toronto-based fashion label Markoo collaborated with Ease on these exclusive cropped moto jackets, priced from $1,210:





The footwear wall features styles by LOQ, Martiniano and Gray Matters (at $720, their egg mule is a wearable objet d’art):





Streamlined bags by Building Block and the Stowe are made for everyday use:





For the home, there are wooden wick candles by L.A.’s Aydry and Co. in scents like Bohemian Forest and White Tea, ceramics by Risa Nishimori and hand-blown vases by Bale Fire Glass:





A selection of beauty products includes skincare by Swedish minimalist line Verso and bold lipstick shades care of Toronto’s Lips by Danilea:





Jewellery is characterized by unadorned geometric pieces by brands like Seattle’s Faris and Brooklyn’s Fay Andrada, who is a trained architect: