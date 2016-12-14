Shopping

Five of the weirdest, most wonderful things you can rent in Toronto

By |  

You can rent almost anything in this city. Here are five of the most interesting things to take out on loan

A fancy (or not so fancy) dress

Dundas West shop Dundas West shop Studio Fitzroy loans out pieces that fit every occasion, including slouchy boho dresses for hipster garden parties, formal gowns for black-tie affairs and cheeky cocktail frocks for glam dos. From $50 for a four-day rental. 1227 Dundas St. W., 2nd floor, 647-520-7907.

 

Divine Furniture Rental

Luxe seating

Plastic folding chairs lack panache. Divine Furniture Rental has options that range from impeccably stylish to truly out there, like a high-backed, gold-and-black velvet Versailles chair. From $5 per chair; minimum order $250. 255 Wicksteed Ave., 416-750-9272.

 

Mismatched vintage table settings

For eclectic dinner parties, Plate Occasions has assembled three collections of mismatched vintage tableware that can serve up to 150 guests. From $1 per plate; minimum order $300. 14 Essex Ave., Thornhill, no phone.

 

Tall Ship Kajama

A boat

Tall Ship Kajama—which, at 165 feet from bow to stern, is also pretty darn long—is available for lake-cruising parties. It sets sail from the base of Lower Simcoe. $24 per person for groups of 20 or more. Tallshipcruisestoronto.com.

 

Marvelle

Old-timey furniture

Marvelle is an event-planning company that rents out a vast inventory of quirky props and furniture, like vintage tea carts, distressed antique dressers and a triad of freestanding old barn doors (there are single doors available, too). It’s based in Caledon but will deliver anywhere in the GTA. Prices vary. Marvelleevents.ca.

