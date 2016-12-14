Five Toronto retail adventures for intrepid consumers

The most unique (and most fun) shopping experiences in the city

Snag a new outfit at 3 a.m.

Fashion emergencies at odd hours are no more, thanks to Nordstrom’s 24-hour Eaton Centre concierge. Call the store, choose the Fashion Emergency option and either have a specific piece delivered (for free) or ask the store to open for wee-hours browsing. 260 Yonge St., 416-552-2900.

Take a fashion tour

Celeb stylist Alexis Honce, whose star clients include Tatiana Maslany, runs private shopping tours around the city. Honce escorts individuals or groups through the best boutiques and offers her stylist’s discount of up to 20 per cent for any purchases made along the way. From $175 per person. Shopthetdot.

Get the personal touch

Forgo those bank-busting online shopping sprees and get the help of a personal shopper. Talia Brown knows Toronto’s retail landscape inside out. That’s why she is regularly consulted by style bloggers like Sasha Exeter of SoSasha. Her rates are flexible, and she knows where to score the best deals. Facebook.com/taliabrownstylist.

Engage in some late-night thrifting

Unearthing pre-loved finds doesn’t have to involve hours of dedicated digging. Vintage Crawl Toronto, a twice-yearly event, gets second-hand stores around the city to stay open until 10 p.m. for an evening of exclusive deals, music, snacks and drinks. It’s a great opportunity to hunt for that mint-condition 1960s cocktail dress or party-ready statement tie. Vintagecrawltoronto.com.

Inland

Fill your CanCon quota

More than 60 of the country’s best designers, artisans and jewellers come together under one roof each spring (date TBA) at Inland, the very patriotic market. Style-conscious Torontonians can stock up on all sorts of local attire, including fashion-forward finds from Peace Collective, lingerie from Mary Young, leather goods from Opelle, bags from Eleven Thirty Shop and ladieswear by Jennifer Torosian. Madeinland.ca.