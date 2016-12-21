Five last-minute gifts to buy online that’ll still arrive in time for Christmas

More last-minute shopping help

For incredibly busy (or incredibly lazy) Torontonians, Amazon is a dream. And luckily for those who have left their shopping until the last minute, the site is swarming with super gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas. Here, five finds you can order from the comfort of your couch—provided you do so ASAP.

Forgetful friends will love this super-thin finding device that makes locating your keys, wallet or phone a breeze. $30. Amazon.com.



Written by up-and-coming Canadian author Mona Awad, this novel is about a Mississauga girl’s struggle with body issues (and is one of our must-read books of the year). $11. Amazon.ca.

A maple syrup–scented candle, handmade with soy wax and a wooden wick, will make your home smell like you’re cooking up fresh pancakes all day. $25. Amazon.ca.

This year’s must-have pet gift, the Furbo, uses an app to let you see, hear, speak with—and throw treats at to—your dog when you’re away from home. $309. Amazon.ca.

This oil diffuser and humidifier is the perfect gift for any wellness buff or winter hater. $58. Amazon.com.

This article uses Amazon affiliate links. Toronto Life receives a small portion of the price of any purchases made.