The five best Christmas markets in Toronto this year

The five best Christmas markets in Toronto this year

December’s dip in temperatures heralds a bevy of outdoor Christmas markets for holiday shoppers unafraid of braving the chilly air to pick up artisan goods, handmade gems and some seriously killer street food. Here are five can’t-miss markets to visit this month:

Happy Friday! It's going to be a beautiful #TCM16 weekend. Reminder that admission is $6 Friday 5pm thru Sunday. A photo posted by Toronto Christmas Market (@toxmasmkt) on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Where: Distillery District

When: Through Dec 22 (closed Mondays)

What’s there: The largest Christmas market in Toronto is also arguably the most popular (and most famous: it was named one of the world’s best Christmas markets last year by Fodor’s). Highlights include hand-crafted ornaments, a carousel, carollers and a Santa brought in on Tuesdays specifically to pose with pets.

Hot tip: Non-shoppers ought to hit up this market if only to warm up with traditional German schnitzels.

Another great shot of our beautiful performers in the Yorkville Village. Make sure you don't miss seeing them this Christmas Season! 🎄 A photo posted by WildCard Experience (@wildcardexperience) on Dec 6, 2016 at 11:57am PST

Where: 136 Yorkville Ave.

When: Through Dec. 22

What’s there: Yorkville’s freshman entry into the seasonal market game is as swanky as the neighbourhood itself. Alongside holiday entertaining workshops and promises of fresh Beaver Tails, the multi-level holiday market features a pop-up spa, DIY tuque station and holiday party-ready baubles from Petite Etoile.

Hot tip: Luxe clothier Judith and Charles will feature an exhibit from photographer Roberto Dutesco for the duration of the holiday market.

Where: Nathan Phillips Square

When: Through Dec. 21

What’s there: The pavilion outside City Hall hosts its first holiday market, offering traditional street food, artisanal crafts, carnival-style rides for the kids and an open-air ice bar for some holiday spirits.

Hot tip: As far as Toronto-specific winter activities go, it doesn’t get more traditional than a turn on the Nathan Phillips ice rink. But if skating isn’t your thing, there’s also a merry-go-round nearby.

Our Maker Market is filled with different artisan vendors every weekend so if you popped by last weekend, you now have a great reason to come again this weekend…and next weekend too! #EGwintervillage A photo posted by Evergreen Brick Works (@evergreen_brick_works) on Dec 12, 2015 at 5:09am PST

Where: Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.)

When: Dec. 10-Feb. 28

What’s there: From Christmas trees and canned goods to heirloom seeds and packets of salt-and-pepper mealworms, Winter Village is basically a one-stop holiday shop. Plus, with a farmer’s market taking place each Saturday, Christmas shoppers can squeeze in a quick grocery pick-up, too.

Hot tip: A partnership with Etsy brings a 60-vendor makers’ market to Evergreen until Dec. 23, with everything from hand-knit kids’ sweaters to artisanal cupcakes.

City of Craft Winter 2014 (📷 by @beccaaattack) Just 2 more weeks until our next show. Soooo pumped about filling The Theatre Centre with some of Toronto's finest makers and lovers of craft. #tbt #cityofcraftspring A photo posted by @cityofcraft on Apr 2, 2015 at 2:39pm PDT

Where: The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street W. (entrance on Lisgar St.)

When: Dec. 9-11

What’s there: Toronto’s craftiest holiday market turns 10 this year, showcasing some of the city’s best artisans and entrepreneurs, with gems from Rare Specimens, ceramics from Ness Lee and handmade skincare from Corktown Soap.

Hot tip: The first hundred visitors on Saturday morning get free screen-printed, limited edition tote bags filled with crafty tchotchkes.