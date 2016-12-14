The city’s best sample sales, and where to find them
The city’s wheeling and dealing isn’t limited to Bay Street trades. Here, the top sample sales for every taste.
Kleinfeld Sample Sale
Hudson’s Bay, 176 Yonge St.
What you’ll find: The ticketed event is by appointment only and features racks upon racks of fairy-tale dresses, organized by price and discounted as much as 90 per cent.
White Sample Sale
19 Hazelton Ave.
What you’ll find: At the sale, which typically takes place in May—prime wedding season—and again in November, gowns from coveted names like Oscar de la Renta, Marchesa and Monique Lhuillier go on sale at up to 70 per cent off.
Biko Sample Sale
174 Spadina Ave., Studio 411
What you’ll find: Delicately edgy necklaces, earrings, body chains and more, all handmade in Toronto—including one-off pieces for as little as $10. The sale, which is announced via Biko’s newsletter and social media, happens in June and November.
Jenny Bird Sample Sale
174 Spadina Ave., Suite 204
What you’ll find: Samples and one-of-a-kind styles, plus out-of-production baubles discounted by up to 70 per cent. (Prices range between $10 and $100.) The annual sale is announced via Jenny Bird’s Instagram.
Textile Museum of Canada Fabric Sales
Various locations throughout the city, including the museum itself
What you’ll find: Fabrics for all purposes, including quilts, clothing and home decor. Sale dates are announced via the museum’s newsletter.
Drake General Store Warehouse Sale
140 Geary Ave.
What you’ll find: The late-summer sale features deeply discounted hip Canadiana, on-trend enamel pins and cool clothing from the Drake’s Shared line for up to 75 per cent off. Sign up to the Drake’s newsletter for dates.
The Blackwatch Spring 2016 Sample Sale on now! Get your hands on some exclusive pieces from Britain's top luxury fashion brands. Up to 70% off! #Toronto #samplesale #torontosales #Toronto #fashion #shopping #DerekRose #Drakes #hackettlondon #JohnSmedley #Ordean #pyrenex #orlebarbrown #matchless #mensstyle #mens #womenswear #childrenswear
Blackwatch Group Sample Sale
354 Davenport Rd.
What you’ll find: Top British luxury menswear labels like Derek Rose and Hackett at up to 70 per cent off. Blackwatch’s PR agency announces the sale on its Instagram feed.
The Room Sale
Hudson’s Bay, 176 Yonge St., 3rd floor
What you’ll find: Statement designer pieces by luxe labels like Proenza Schouler, Comme des Garçons and Sies Marjan are marked down by as much as 80 per cent at this sale, which happens in January and August.
Slavin Raphael Sample Sale
80 Wingold Ave.
What you’ll find: Affordable menswear samples from Hunter and J Brand, as well as Ted Baker shoes and Tiger of Sweden runway pieces for men and women, are available at this twice-annual sale. Like the brand on Facebook to make sure you don’t miss it.
Style Democracy Sample Sale
At a rotating roster of inconspicuous warehouses throughout the GTA, like the International Centre in Mississauga and the Markham Fairgrounds
What you’ll find: Style Democracy has hosted sales for Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Nasty Gal.