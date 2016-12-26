The best boxing day sales in Toronto

Didn’t get exactly what you wanted from Santa this year? The city’s boxing day deals mean you can treat yourself without spending a fortune. Here, some of the best sales happening to hit up on December 26 if you need a winter wardrobe refresh, a New Year’s party outfit or to exchange that weird gift from your aunt:

For new jeans: Over the Rainbow

The Yorkville boutique is offering customers 50 per cent off all of this season’s fall and winter denim, and 40 per cent off apparel. New arrivals are 20 per cent off.

Best buy: Subtly ripped Citizens of Humanity jeans, which you can snag for under $200.

For in-house aromatherapy: Saje

Until December 31, Saje will be marking down its holiday gift items—things like essential oil remedies and soy wax candles—from 10 to 40 per cent.

Best buy: One of the brand’s “hot halo hugs,” a peppermint and spearmint herbal wrap that will definitely come in handy during the upcoming winter months.

For upcoming birthdays: Drake General Store

Everything at the Drake General Store will be 40 per cent off this boxing day—except for sale items and holiday merch (you have to stock up on ornaments at some time, right?) which will be 50 per cent off.

Best buy: Cozy, ski-themed onesies that make hibernating on new year’s eve extra-appealing (especially at half the price).

For closet staples: Nordstrom

The department store is giving shoppers up to 50 per cent off certain items until January 2.

Best buy: Classic Paige skinny jeans at 40 per cent off.

For stylish menswear: Park and Province

The Queen West boutique has a number of deals going on on boxing day, including 20 to 30 per cent off outerwear and 75 per cent off previous season stuff.

Best buy: A utilitarian parka that will keep you toasty for the rest of winter (yup, there are still four more months).

For swanky gowns: The Room

Hudson’s Bay’s designer lair is getting much more affordable come boxing day. Shoppers will be able to snag an extra 40 per cent on anything that’s already on sale until December 27 (some stuff is up to 70 per cent off as it is).

Best buy: Something fluffy and over-the-top for new years eve.

For preppy polos: Fred Perry

The Queen West shop is putting its entire store up for sale for just the one day. The steep discounts, at 50 to 70 per cent off, are worth the trip.

Best buy: Classy tennis shirts for hitting the indoor courts.

For high-end finds: Holt Renfrew

Holts is giving customers up to 70 per cent off select designer pieces until supplies run out.

Best buy: Metallic Aquazzura strappy stilettos at well over half off, for dancing in the new year.

For sophisticated workwear: Ted Baker

The Brit label is offering up to 50 per cent off select lines of party-appropriate apparel, crisp office attire and statement accessories.

Best buy: A long coat with a vintage-inspired floral print, on sale from $530 to $370.