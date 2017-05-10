CANVAS by Canadian Tire hosts a series of DIY workshops to help freshen up your home this spring
Spring has sprung, which means that patio season is finally upon us. In preparation for summer, CANVAS by Canadian Tire is offering Torontonians an opportunity to learn decor and entertaining tips from the best of the best. Tracy Platt, Canadian Tire’s resident style and design expert, will host a series of three DIY workshops to show Torontonians how to spruce up their summer fetes with “Insta-worthy” DIYs. A group of Toronto style bloggers will also co-host alongside Tracy to share their own decor and entertainment tips and tricks. During the workshops, guests will learn how to create beautiful outdoor and indoor settings, perfect for summertime hosting.
These workshops are open to people with all DIY skill-levels. Guests will walk away with a personalized DIY of their own, plus an exclusive décor accessory courtesy of CANVAS. The free workshops are open to the public, with limited tickets available at eventbrite.ca
At Tablescapes, Tracy and Jenny Jovanovic of @CrazyStyleLove will take guests through how to create a spectacular al fresco patio table setting. Participants will personalize place setting napkin rings and take-away a sleek patio gift from CANVAS.
The Details
Hosts: Jenny Jovanovic (@CrazyStyleLove) and Tracy Platt
What: Tablescapes Workshop
Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto
When: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-tablescapes-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34427909805
Having trouble with houseplants? Join Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault of Cityline at Greenscaping for rules and tips on what plants are best suited for different areas of the home. Participants will have the chance to create a gorgeous outdoor hanging succulent planter to take home and show off in their backyard.
The Details
Hosts: Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault (@Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault) and Tracy Platt
What: Greenscaping – creating the perfect hanging plant for indoor or outdoor this summer
Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto
When: Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-greenscaping-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34429778394
At Insta-Inspo: Shelfie, attendees will learn how to make over an unadorned shelf with Krystin Lee of Suburban Faux Pas. Guests will create and take away a CANVAS bookend or basket to use in this newly transformed space.
The Details
Hosts: Krystin Lee (@Krystin_Lee / Suburban Faux-Pas) and Tracy Platt
What: Insta-Inspo: Shelfie Workshop
Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto
When: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-insta-inspo-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34430198651