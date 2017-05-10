CANVAS by Canadian Tire hosts a series of DIY workshops to help freshen up your home this spring

Spring has sprung, which means that patio season is finally upon us. In preparation for summer, CANVAS by Canadian Tire is offering Torontonians an opportunity to learn decor and entertaining tips from the best of the best. Tracy Platt, Canadian Tire’s resident style and design expert, will host a series of three DIY workshops to show Torontonians how to spruce up their summer fetes with “Insta-worthy” DIYs. A group of Toronto style bloggers will also co-host alongside Tracy to share their own decor and entertainment tips and tricks. During the workshops, guests will learn how to create beautiful outdoor and indoor settings, perfect for summertime hosting.

These workshops are open to people with all DIY skill-levels. Guests will walk away with a personalized DIY of their own, plus an exclusive décor accessory courtesy of CANVAS. The free workshops are open to the public, with limited tickets available at eventbrite.ca



At Tablescapes, Tracy and Jenny Jovanovic of @CrazyStyleLove will take guests through how to create a spectacular al fresco patio table setting. Participants will personalize place setting napkin rings and take-away a sleek patio gift from CANVAS.

The Details

Hosts: Jenny Jovanovic (@CrazyStyleLove) and Tracy Platt

What: Tablescapes Workshop

Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-tablescapes-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34427909805



Having trouble with houseplants? Join Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault of Cityline at Greenscaping for rules and tips on what plants are best suited for different areas of the home. Participants will have the chance to create a gorgeous outdoor hanging succulent planter to take home and show off in their backyard.

The Details

Hosts: Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault (@Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault) and Tracy Platt

What: Greenscaping – creating the perfect hanging plant for indoor or outdoor this summer

Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto

When: Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-greenscaping-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34429778394



At Insta-Inspo: Shelfie, attendees will learn how to make over an unadorned shelf with Krystin Lee of Suburban Faux Pas. Guests will create and take away a CANVAS bookend or basket to use in this newly transformed space.

The Details

Hosts: Krystin Lee (@Krystin_Lee / Suburban Faux-Pas) and Tracy Platt

What: Insta-Inspo: Shelfie Workshop

Where: CANVAS House, 444 Dufferin St, Toronto

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canvas-presents-the-insta-inspo-spring-diy-workshop-tickets-34430198651

