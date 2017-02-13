Five Toronto stores, designers and fashion insiders who are taking a stand against Trump

The fashion world’s stance against President Trump knows no borders. Well-known American designers like Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet and Marc Jacobs have all refused to dress the first lady, while last month, high-profile fashion lovers—including model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid—joined women’s marches across the country. More recently Nordstrom removed the clothing line of Trump’s daughter Ivanka from its racks. At home in Toronto, our flourishing fashion scene is joining various initiatives designed to give back to women’s causes in the States, while others are producing goods explicitly suited for the north-of-the-border anti-Trump contingent. Here are four items—and one party—to check out:

Feminist sweatshirt

Queen West stalwart Meg which also has a location in New York City—donates $10 from the sale of every Feminist sweatshirt to Planned Parenthood New York City. $59 U.S., Meg, 849 Queen St. W., megshops.com.

Strong Loud Nasty Proud merch

Every month, Ossington boutique Crywolf earmarks 20 per cent of sales of products featuring this design—which references Trump’s infamous “nasty woman” comment—for a charity or organization that supports women’s health, safety and wellbeing. In February, that will be Planned Parenthood; in March, a local women’s shelter. Currently, Strong Loud Nasty Proud is available as a tee, oversized tee and crop top. $30–$35, Crywolf, 91 Ossington Ave., crywolfclothing.com.

Diva Cup bags

The daisy-covered drawstring bags that typically come with a Diva Cup—a reusable, silicone menstrual cup—aren’t exactly cool, so Likely General is making its own. The storage bags are handmade with indigo-dyed cotton, and $5 from each sale will go to Planned Parenthood, while the other $5 will help purchase menstrual supplies for Sistering in Toronto. $10, Likely General, 389 Roncesvalles Ave., likelygeneral.com.

Impeach the 45th tie

Last year, downtown menswear store VASSI made headlines with its 100 per cent Italian silk “dump Trump” ties, which it sold to benefit the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Soon, the shop will be re-releasing the ties, plus a new design that reads “Impeach the 45th.” $100. VASSI Menswear, 100 King St. W., vassi.ca.

Pussy Power DJ Night

Three Toronto fashion industry insiders are uniting behind the decks to play some groovy tunes in the name of a good cause. On March 4, freelance writer Randi Bergman, artist and journalist Samra Habib and Globe and Mail fashion editor Odessa Paloma Parker are taking over the Garrison for an evening of music ranging from 1970s psych rock to ’90s pop anthems. The $10 cover will go to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood America. $10, March 4 at 10 p.m., The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. W., garrisontoronto.com.