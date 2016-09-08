Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fashion director George Antonopoulos

A minimalist who took his early cues from the nighttime soap Dynasty

Antonopoulos, who was photographed at his studio, wears a Sandro T-shirt, Phillip Lim pants and sneakers by Acne.

Though his sleek, meticulously groomed aesthetic may suggest otherwise, George Antonopoulos was forged in more maximalist flames. As a kid growing up in the ’80s, the stylist and fashion director worshipped the gilded sets and bouffant blowouts of Dynasty. As a teen, he watched Jeanne Beker interview Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler on Fashion Television, and the style-world renegades sparked his interest in the fashion industry. “But the more mature I get,” he admits, “the more I’m drawn to simplifying things.”

#lookbook #catchingthelight A photo posted by GeorgeA (@georgeantonopoulos1) on Aug 6, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

These days, he defaults to all-black ensembles, and his commitment to minimalism has spurred him to continuously cull his collection.

Just saw this! What a great night ! @cafawards #CAFA2016 photo @georgepimentel1 #redcarpet #georgeantonopoulos #toronto A photo posted by GeorgeA (@georgeantonopoulos1) on Apr 17, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

But he’s learning to be careful what he tosses. He regrets, for instance, gifting some female friends his ’90s-era Gaultier pieces, including a pair of skirt-pants. “If you hang onto something long enough,” he says, “it’ll be relevant again sometime down the road.”