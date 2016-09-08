Fashion

Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fashion director George Antonopoulos

A minimalist who took his early cues from the nighttime soap Dynasty

Antonopoulos, who was photographed at his studio, wears a Sandro T-shirt, Phillip Lim pants and sneakers by Acne. Antonopoulos, who was photographed at his studio, wears a Sandro T-shirt, Phillip Lim pants and sneakers by Acne.
 Photograph by Vanessa Heins

Though his sleek, meticulously groomed aesthetic may suggest otherwise, George Antonopoulos was forged in more maximalist flames. As a kid growing up in the ’80s, the stylist and fashion director worshipped the gilded sets and bouffant blowouts of Dynasty. As a teen, he watched Jeanne Beker interview Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler on Fashion Television, and the style-world renegades sparked his interest in the fashion industry. “But the more mature I get,” he admits, “the more I’m drawn to simplifying things.”

These days, he defaults to all-black ensembles, and his commitment to minimalism has spurred him to continuously cull his collection.

But he’s learning to be careful what he tosses. He regrets, for instance, gifting some female friends his ’90s-era Gaultier pieces, including a pair of skirt-pants. “If you hang onto something long enough,” he says, “it’ll be relevant again sometime down the road.”

Current Obsessions

Vitaly Gold Rings“They’re very clean, very minimal, and they’re almost like armour.” $44–$66. Vitalydesign.ca.
Retrosuperfuture Sunglasses“You’ll go far in life with good sunglasses and shoes; the rest, you can fake.” Terrazzo frames, $316–$360. Retrosuperfuture.com.
Mulberry Tech Pouch“I don’t like things that are flashy, so I love this little pouch. It goes with everything.” $295. Mulberry.com.
Saint Laurent Boots“They have a heel, so they elevate me, and when I’m wearing them, I slow down and appreciate the things around me.” Wyatt boots, $1,450. Ysl.com.
