Toronto’s Best Dressed: Makeup artist to the stars Veronica Chu

The accomplished cosmetic pro is rarely seen without her bold specs

Chu, photographed at Sherbourne Common, wears a leather jacket and pants, both by Rick Owens, with a shirt by Alexander Wang. Her belt is from Maison Margiela, and her boots are from Balenciaga.

Veronica Chu learned how to do makeup by practising on her little brother: he was obsessed with ’90s supermodels like Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer. They grew up in a household full of professional-quality makeup—her mother was an aesthetician and cosmetic tattooer—and by the time she turned 11, Chu was making pocket money by tweezing eyebrows in her mother’s salon. Now, she’s a professional makeup artist and spokesperson for CoverGirl with a roster of A-list clients, like Dustin Hoffman, Coco Rocha and Shay Mitchell.

While Chu is busy using faces as her canvas, her own approach to style is decidedly more laid-back. Calling herself a “fashion conformist,” Chu’s sensibilities are consistent and pragmatic: she typically wears all-black pieces and is rarely seen without her signature black-frame glasses and bold lipstick.

“I can wear a nude face,” she says, “but as long as I have a popped lip I feel really good about myself.”

Current Obsessions Leather Jacket

“I have a leather jacket in every imaginable style. Moto jackets, slouchy jackets, jackets with grommets.”Acne jacket, $2000. Big Slouchy Bag

“I use my bag as my home office.” 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $1050. Saks Fifth Avenue, 176 Yonge St. Silver Jewelry

“I love layering rings and necklaces and wearing as many as possible.” $219. Alynnelavigne.com. Lipstick

“I’m wearing CoverGirl Katy Kat matte lipstick in Kitty Purry. It’s a neutral purple colour.”$8. Select Shoppers Drug Mart locations.