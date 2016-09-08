Toronto’s Best Dressed: Creative free-spirit Ryan Esquivel
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Creative free-spirit Ryan Esquivel
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Creative free-spirit Ryan Esquivel
A design specialist falls for conspicuous couture
Ryan Esquivel is equally at home wearing a vintage silk robe or a leather collar. “No stuffy suits or uncomfortable shoes for me!” he says. The greatest perk of working as a freelance design specialist and lead creative at Hook, a boutique design firm, is getting to wear whatever the hell you want.
Esquivel has a deep respect for style originals like Grace Jones and Kanye West, and is conspicuous for his wildly eclectic approach to style: some days he’s ultra-casual in a Hawaiian shirt and jean shorts; other days he’s full-on Marc Jacobs in a mesh tank top and pleated skirt. “I’ve had times when I’ve really turned some heads,” he says, laughing.
Most of his statement pieces come from hunting the racks at his favourite west-end vintage shops, like 96 Tears on Roncesvalles or Chosen on Dundas West. Whether it’s a fur coat or soccer shorts, there’s nothing this fashion rebel won’t wear.