Toronto’s Best Dressed: Creative free-spirit Ryan Esquivel

A design specialist falls for conspicuous couture

Standing outside the Aga Khan museum, Esquivel is wearing an Astrid Anderson lace panel sweatshirt, KTZ socks, Doc Marten combat boots and a vintage skirt.

Ryan Esquivel is equally at home wearing a vintage silk robe or a leather collar. “No stuffy suits or uncomfortable shoes for me!” he says. The greatest perk of working as a freelance design specialist and lead creative at Hook, a boutique design firm, is getting to wear whatever the hell you want.

Thanks, I bought it at Versayce. #Nomi A photo posted by Ryan Esquivel (@ryesq) on Aug 24, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

Esquivel has a deep respect for style originals like Grace Jones and Kanye West, and is conspicuous for his wildly eclectic approach to style: some days he’s ultra-casual in a Hawaiian shirt and jean shorts; other days he’s full-on Marc Jacobs in a mesh tank top and pleated skirt. “I’ve had times when I’ve really turned some heads,” he says, laughing.

WILD AT HEART #divinawedding2015 A photo posted by Ryan Esquivel (@ryesq) on Sep 19, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT

Most of his statement pieces come from hunting the racks at his favourite west-end vintage shops, like 96 Tears on Roncesvalles or Chosen on Dundas West. Whether it’s a fur coat or soccer shorts, there’s nothing this fashion rebel won’t wear.

Current Obsessions Sunglasses

“For me they’re the cherry on top of any great look. This season, I’m wearing the Saint Laurent Kurt Cobain style.” $504. Ysl.com. Black and/or White sneakers

“Right now my summer shoe is an all-white Nike Cortez. I’m into the classics.” $100. Nike.com. Sycomore by Chanel

“You want to make a lasting impression? Everyone will remember if you smell great.” $320. Chanel, 131 Bloor St. W. Facials

“Nothing makes me feel better than going to Jeena Park at Porcelain Room and getting a facial.” From $75. 577 Queen St. W., 3rd flr.