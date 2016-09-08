Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fashionable family Roz Weston, Katherine Holland, and daughter Roxy

They’re three-of-a-kind style icons

Seen here outside the Drake Hotel, Holland wears a Stephan Caras dress, Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and vintage jewellery. Weston’s jacket and jeans are both Diesel. His scarf is from Varvatos. Roxy wears a shirt by All Saints, a Gap Kids denim skirt, shoes from Gymboree and a hat from Minnetonka. Her Wonder Woman socks are from the Blue Banana.

“The first thing I noticed was her energy,” says Roz Weston, a reporter for ET Canada and morning DJ for Kiss 92.5’s Roz and Mocha Show. Katherine has this incredible energy—an unapologetic positivity that you gravitate toward. Then I noticed her smile, her eyes and her butt.”

In my element. Thanks for the snap, Shell! A photo posted by KATHERINE HOLLAND (@thekittyholland) on Jun 3, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

The couple met 11 years ago, at a party hosted by Paris Hilton. “I remember exactly the outfit I was wearing,” says Holland, a fashion and editorial photographer. “I had gotten my nipple pierced the day before, and I was wearing a black strapless top—it was rubbing against my piercing and hurt so much!—and black pants.” The pair have a six-year-old daughter, Roxy Alabama (so named partly because her parents liked the idea of her initials being R.A.W.). Holland is adamant in her belief that children should be allowed to dress themselves.

Stoop sits, revisited ❤️ A photo posted by KATHERINE HOLLAND (@thekittyholland) on Jul 20, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

“It’s an awesome way to try yourself on,” she says. Already, Roxy is starting to develop her own tastes. “She’s like, ‘That dress doesn’t feel like me,’ ” laughs Holland. “Watching somebody iterate that when they’re six, before they have a frame of reference, is really sweet to me.”

Current Obsessions Diesel Jeans

R. W.: “I tend to find something I like and buy as much of it as possible. I have five or six pairs of the same Diesel jeans.” $200. The Bay. Varvatos Leather Jacket

R. W.: “If I buy one more leather jacket, Katherine will probably kill me.” The Bay. MaBrooke and Co. Deodorant

K. H.: “I could not live without this. I found out about it at a green beauty pop-up.” $16. Cure Apothecary. All Saints Jacket

K. H.: “I believe you should spend the most on your coats, because we live in Canada.” Allsaints.com.