Toronto’s Best Dressed: Fashionable family Roz Weston, Katherine Holland, and daughter Roxy
They’re three-of-a-kind style icons
“The first thing I noticed was her energy,” says Roz Weston, a reporter for ET Canada and morning DJ for Kiss 92.5’s Roz and Mocha Show. Katherine has this incredible energy—an unapologetic positivity that you gravitate toward. Then I noticed her smile, her eyes and her butt.”
The couple met 11 years ago, at a party hosted by Paris Hilton. “I remember exactly the outfit I was wearing,” says Holland, a fashion and editorial photographer. “I had gotten my nipple pierced the day before, and I was wearing a black strapless top—it was rubbing against my piercing and hurt so much!—and black pants.” The pair have a six-year-old daughter, Roxy Alabama (so named partly because her parents liked the idea of her initials being R.A.W.). Holland is adamant in her belief that children should be allowed to dress themselves.
“It’s an awesome way to try yourself on,” she says. Already, Roxy is starting to develop her own tastes. “She’s like, ‘That dress doesn’t feel like me,’ ” laughs Holland. “Watching somebody iterate that when they’re six, before they have a frame of reference, is really sweet to me.”