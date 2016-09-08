Toronto’s Best Dressed: Dapper emergency-room MD Parambir Keila
He spends his days in scrubs, then goes bold when he’s off the clock
As a high school student in the mid-’90s, before his medical education at Queen’s, Keila experimented with a host of fashion subcultures: he tried hip-hop style, detoured to preppy, flirted with goth.
Now that he’s an emergency-care doctor and spends most of his time in scrubs, he likes to break out when he’s off the clock, with bold choices like Rick Owens’s ninja-inspired streetwear and jackets with sculptural collars from Toronto-based designer Sid Neigum. “I like to support those pushing the boundaries,” he says.
But Keila’s formative fashion lessons came from his grandfather, who served in both the Indian army and the Sikh regiment of the British forces. “Wherever he went, he had to represent that regiment with the highest regard, so he always looked great when he left his home,” Keila says. “One of my strongest memories is the soap he would use to wash his turban every morning—I can still smell it.”