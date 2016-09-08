Toronto’s Best Dressed: Dapper emergency-room MD Parambir Keila

He spends his days in scrubs, then goes bold when he’s off the clock

Keila, seen here at the Art Gallery of Ontario, wears a jacket by Craig Green, top by Umit Benan, pants by Haider Ackerman and shoes by Dries van Noten.

As a high school student in the mid-’90s, before his medical education at Queen’s, Keila experimented with a host of fashion subcultures: he tried hip-hop style, detoured to preppy, flirted with goth.

Now that he’s an emergency-care doctor and spends most of his time in scrubs, he likes to break out when he’s off the clock, with bold choices like Rick Owens’s ninja-inspired streetwear and jackets with sculptural collars from Toronto-based designer Sid Neigum. “I like to support those pushing the boundaries,” he says.

With Jagmeet Singh at the Uncrate India event at Holt Renfrew A photo posted by Parambir Keila (@pskeila) on May 23, 2014 at 5:03pm PDT

But Keila’s formative fashion lessons came from his grandfather, who served in both the Indian army and the Sikh regiment of the British forces. “Wherever he went, he had to represent that regiment with the highest regard, so he always looked great when he left his home,” Keila says. “One of my strongest memories is the soap he would use to wash his turban every morning—I can still smell it.”

Current Obsessions By Walid Textured-Cotton Jacket

“Walid sources old, beautiful fabrics and repurposes them into one-of-a-kind garments with a modern cut.” $1,100. Mrporter.com. Byredo Candle in Burning Rose

“It smells of rosewater and milk—a heady scent that reminds me of India.” $79.50. Byredo.eu. Stay Dining Chair

“I discovered the rose-coloured chair at the Milan Furniture Fair. It’s minimalism at its best.” From $2,240. South Hill Home, 200 Dupont St. Grommet Jeans

“They’re made by Vejas Kruszewski, a 19-year-old Toronto designer, who won the 2016 LVMH Special Prize.” Price on request. Vejaskruszewski.com.